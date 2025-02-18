E.K.Clark, The Last Voice Standing Is Gone-Onuesoke

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has mourned the demise of Renowned Nigerian statesman and leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark who has passed away on Monday at the age of 97.

Onuesoke who was among the first mourners to storm the residence of E.K.Clark at Asakoro, Abuja on hearing of the news told journalists at the venue that “it is unfortunate that The Last Voice Standing Has Gone’.

The PDP Chieftain said the downtrodden masses will mix Papa Clark. He described E.K. Clark as man who fought for peace, unity and growth of the Niger Delta region in particular and Nigeria in general.

According to him, “At well over 80 years in the past, he still frequented the marshy mangrove creaks laden with dangerous reptiles, to negotiate with Niger-Delta militants, to lay down their arms. The amnesty truce achieved during Presidents Umaru Yar’adua and Goodluck Jonathan’s era were partly his brain child.”

Onuesoke recalled tha Chief Clark used law as an instrument of social engineering in helping his Izon people against marginalisation by the larger Nigerian ethnic nationalities and strenuously preached against the Nigeria-Biafra war, condemned the assassination of Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto, just as he condemned the wanton pogrom that was visited on innocent Igbo residing in the North.

He said Chief Clark was a man who fought for the unity of Nigeria saying, “After the January 15, 1966, military coup, Clark was among a group of delegates from the Midwest who opposed any idea of confederation that cropped up at an ad hoc constitutional conference constituted by Gowon in 1966. His delegation preferred a united Nigeria, rather than a loose federation. Pa Clark speaks truth to power, leaving no stone unturned and no turn unstoned. That Pa Clark is an enigma is saying the obvious.

“A cult hero of his Izon people and of the entire South-South, Chief Clark is only but a reincarnation of his great-grandfather, Chief Bekederemo, a very wealthy and educated merchant. Chief Bekederemo, owner of a steamship boat and an expensive palace, fought battles on behalf of the poor, reducing prices of commodities.”

He recalled that Clarks has always said the truth without fear or favour, adding that in scenario where the oppositions were attacking Delta State Governor Rt (Hon) Sheriff Oborevwori , he came out boldly to commend the Governor for his achievements in the state since assuming office on May 29th, 2023.

“Clark said Governor Oborevwori had achieved much within a short time as governor. He added that he had out performed his predecessors. In an open letter, Clark praised Oborevwori for transforming Warri into a bustling commercial hub and addressing long-standing infrastructural challenges across the state.

“Clark expressed admiration for the governor’s achievements within a short period and challenged critics to identify any past Delta State governor who has accomplished as much within a comparable timeframe.

“He highlighted the governor’s efforts to restore Warri’s status as one of Nigeria’s major commercial centers, which had been neglected by previous administrations,” Onuesoke recalled.

Onuesoke who said Nigeria, Delta State, Niger Delta Region and the world will miss him, prayed to God to give the family he left behind the heart to bear the irreparable lose.