Delta Police Rescue Five Abducted Worshipers In Ubuluku Forest, Recover N1.3m

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police operative has rescued five worshippers of Elyon Paradise ministry, Ogwashi-Uku abducted by gunmen during night vigil.

Recall that the Pentecostal church was reportedly invaded by gunmen while they were having a vigil session on last Friday night. The attackers reportedly succeeded in abducting five members. The Pastor of the Church, identified as Divine Omodia, an apostle, as of Saturday was hospitalised following gunshot wounds he received during the bloody encounter. The Church is located at Asagba-Ogwashi, adjacent to the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku.

Following the unfortunate kidnap incident, the Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Olufemi Abaniwonda took decisive action by deploying tactical teams to Ogwashi-uku which included relocating operatives of the Special Anti-Kidnapping and cyber-crime squad to Ogwashi-uku with a clear mandate to ensure that the kidnapped victims are rescued unhurt.

Consequently, on 25th February 2025, operatives of the Special Anti-Kidnapping and cyber-crime Squad led by the Commander, CSP Labe Joseph embarked on a sting operation alongside members of Ubuluku community vigilante, and other concerned indigenes of Ubuluku community.

Press statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe revealed that the operatives stormed Ubuluku forest where the victims were being held hostage, adding that the kidnappers on sighting the Police engaged the them in a fierce gun duel but they could not withstand the superior firepower of the Police, they took to their heels and abandoned the victims.

“All five of the Kidnapped members of Elyon Paradise ministry were rescued unhurt and have since reunited with their families. Exhibits recovered from the scene include thirteen rounds of expended cartridges, a bag containing the sum of One Million, three hundred thousand naira (#1,300,000) suspected to be ransom money. Manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Olufemi Abaniwonda commends the gallantry of the operatives and the resilience of good-spirited members of Ubuluku community vigilantes and indigenes which includes some human rights activists who took it upon themselves to follow the Police into the bush during the rescue operation,” the statement read.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com