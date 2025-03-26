Delta: Onokpite Raises Alarm Over Illegal Sale Of Family’s Land Located In Uvwie Council

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The last surviving son of the late Chief Izobo Onokpite, the former Regent of Okpe Kingdom in Delta State. King Ufuoma Onokpite has raised the alarm over illegal sale of his family land by those he described as land grabbers.

Ufuoma Onokpite is particularly accusing a their kinsman for selling their family land to unsuspecting buyers. He warned that whoever has bought the land from him should know that he has purchased an illegal land, adding that he, Ufuoma Onokpite is the rightful owner of the land.

According to him, “The man selling the land is my paternal brother. But ever since I have been in the United States and even when I came back to Nigeria, I do not regularly visit Warri as such. When I visited recently, I discovered that he has been selling my family land that has nothing to do with him.

“I am naming the acres of land so that those who purchased landed property from him will know that they have made wrong purchase. It will equally serve as warning to those intending buying land from him to desist. The acres of land are located at Sedico Onokpite layout, Sedico at Enerhen road in Uvwie local government area of Delta State.

“The acres of land that he sold are acre 43, 51, 52, 53, 54,65, 42, 44, 6, 3, 48, 58, 57 and 5 . Anybody that bought from him is on his own. Anyway, I have sued some of them to court. But there are some of them I do not know and do not know how to contact them. That is why I am using this medium as means of information. Some of the buyers are located in overseas.”

Ufuoma Onokpite advised those who have already purchased land on the aforementioned acres of land on the stated location from Bernard Onokpite to go after him so as to get back their money, stressing that those who are yet to purchased from him should stay clear from him. “

He accused him of allegedly trying to sell Chief Onokpite family’s house which is located by Corner Chemist by Hausa Quarter at number 118 Warri-Sapele road, Warri- Delta State.

“He has been selling our family property. He attempted to sell where they buried my late elder brother, Chief Ogbe Onokpite at Ugolo. At Ugolo, he has sold all the family land. Nothing is left at Ugolo. He equally sold where my half brother George is buried,” Ufuoma Onokpite alleged, stressing,” I am the biological and last child of Onokpite. My father is Chief Izobo Onokpite. He was the former Regent to Okpe Kingdom. “

