Delta HOSTCOM Distances Itself From Anti-Oborevwori DESOPADEC Publication

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LAGOS NOVEMBER 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State chapter of the Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM) has clarified that a publication criticising Governor Sheriff Oborevwori over the operations and funding of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) does not represent its official position.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Chief Comrade Sunday Ndidi Enujeke, and Secretary, High Comrade Joseph Lamienghan, the organisation said it had not adopted or endorsed the publication titled, “Oborevwori’s DESOPADEC Betrayal: Oil Communities Starved While Derivation Billions Vanish,” authored by Swill Mavua.

The publication had expressed concerns about DESOPADEC’s funding and the development of oil-producing communities, while urging residents to vote against Oborevwori and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

However, Delta HOSTCOM said the views and political recommendations contained in the article should be regarded as those of its author and not attributed to the state chapter.

The organisation explained that its recognised leadership comprised Enujeke as chairman and Lamienghan as secretary, adding that official positions issued in its name should reflect the decisions of its leadership.

It urged media organisations, Government institutions, political parties, oil and gas industry stakeholders, community leaders and the public to take note of its clarification.

DESOPADEC payment dispute

On the dispute concerning the 30 per cent payment to DESOPADEC workers, the organisation appealed to the workers and management to maintain peace and allow the court to determine the matter.

It stressed the importance of respecting the judicial process while awaiting the final ruling.

Delta HOSTCOM also expressed support for the objectives of Governor Oborevwori’s MORE Agenda, which stands for Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms and Enhanced Peace and Security.

The organisation said sustained engagement between the state government and host communities was important to addressing developmental challenges, improving living conditions and promoting peace in oil-producing areas.

It added, however, that its position on the agenda should not be interpreted as an endorsement of every government policy or a dismissal of concerns relating to DESOPADEC’s statutory responsibilities.

According to the statement, issues concerning the commission’s funding, project execution, statutory obligations and workers’ welfare require constructive engagement with relevant authorities.

It said environmental justice, infrastructure development, transparency, accountability and improved welfare remained important to the development of oil-producing communities.

HOSTCOM outlines endorsement process

The organisation said it would continue to engage its constituent communities through town hall meetings before taking decisions on political endorsements.

It explained that such consultations would provide an opportunity for members to discuss issues affecting their communities and collectively determine their position.

The leadership said: “HOSTCOM does not involve itself in campaigns. What we do is organise town hall meetings, which will kick-start soon. At the grand finale, that is when we normally endorse credible candidates, who must be delivered by the oil-producing communities across the 21 local government areas.”

Delta HOSTCOM called for unity among oil-producing communities and reiterated its commitment to engaging government authorities and other stakeholders on matters affecting their welfare.

It maintained that the disputed publication was not an official statement or political position of the Delta State chapter.

Vanguard

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