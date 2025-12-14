Delta Govt, Stakeholders Renew Calls For Revival Of States’ Damage Ports As WACCIMA Honours Tantita, Oritsejafor

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government and private-sector stakeholders have renewed calls for the revival of the state’s dormant ports as a catalyst for economic growth, as the Warri Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (WACCIMA) honoured outstanding organisations and individuals, including Tantita Security Surveillance Nigeria Ltd (TSSNL), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Effurun.

The Delta State Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Hon. Samuel Oligida, described it as unacceptable that Delta State’s ports remained idle, stressing that restoring their operations was critical to reviving the state’s economic and commercial fortunes.

Represented by the Director of Commerce, Mr Felix Oseji, the Commissioner said it was “distressing” that despite having more than one port, the state could not boast of a single functional freight facility.

He spoke at the AGM of WACCIMA held at the weekend at The Monarchy Event Centre, Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

Oseji lamented that containers brought into the country were being diverted to ports in the South-West, while the ports in Warri, Koko and Burutu continued to lie dormant without justification.

According to him, the wealth of any economy lies in its ports, and Delta State must deploy every possible means to ensure that its ports become operational again.

He added that a functional port system would grant residents access to original goods, boost commercial activities and stimulate broader economic development across the state.

The Commissioner appealed to the private sector to take a firm and unified position on the issue and formally communicate its concerns to the government.

“The state of the port in Warri is not something to be happy about. It is sad that we have more than two ports and none is functioning,” he said.

“I see no reason why the ports should be lying fallow, considering that containers brought into the country are headed to the South, yet we have ports that are not functioning.

“The wealth of any economy is in the ports. We need a functional port and must employ everything possible to ensure our ports come alive again. If this is done, development will be evident in Warri and the state as a whole.”

In his remarks, the President of WACCIMA, Engr. Anthony Okoh, said the revitalisation of the Delta Port had been a major concern for over a decade.

He noted that stakeholders were relieved that, following sustained advocacy, the government had begun to pay renewed attention to the issue.

According to him, authorities must accelerate completion efforts to unlock the economic potential of Warri and the wider Niger Delta region.

Okoh also commended ongoing infrastructural projects across Warri, saying the improvements were gradually making the city more attractive to investors.

He further urged the government to ensure that international and indigenous oil companies relocate their head offices to the Niger Delta to address long-standing economic imbalances.

Also speaking, the Chairman of WACCIMA’s Board of Trustees, Chief Moses Orogun, said reopening the port remained the fastest route to reviving Warri’s struggling economy.

He insisted that the resumption of port activities would trigger immediate transformation, including the development of rail systems, as commercial activities would rebound rapidly.

Orogun urged business leaders to actively engage policymakers, stressing that government alone could not drive development without sustained private-sector pressure.

Delivering the keynote address, the Chief Executive Officer of Wellmann Group, Deacon Chris Iyovwaye, described the AGM as a vital platform for reassessing Delta State’s economic direction.

He commended WACCIMA for consistently bridging the gap between government and private enterprise, describing the role as essential for sustainable progress.

Iyovwaye highlighted the paradox of Delta State, noting that despite being endowed with oil, gas, fertile land, maritime access and a vibrant population, the state continued to face infrastructural challenges and limited economic diversification.

Drawing lessons from global examples such as Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Norway, he said development thrives only when sound government policies align with private-sector competence.

He identified agriculture as a key pathway for growth, arguing that Delta State could emerge as Southern Nigeria’s agro-processing hub with the right incentives.

Iyovwaye also spoke on the blue economy, saying the state’s extensive waterways positioned it to become the marine logistics centre of West Africa, supporting shipyards, fisheries, oil-servicing hubs and maritime academies.

He stressed the need to prepare young people for a technology-driven future through investments in artificial intelligence, robotics, fintech and smart logistics.

He concluded that strong institutions and predictable regulations were the backbone of investment, warning that weak land administration and poor enforcement could discourage investors.

The AGM attracted policymakers, business leaders and industry experts, who agreed that reviving the Warri port was central to repositioning Delta State for sustainable economic growth.

Highlights of the event included the presentation of awards of excellence to the corporate organisations and individuals, notably Tantita Security Surveillance Nigeria Ltd (TSSNL), Word of Life Bible Church founder and former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, and Safari Pharmacy, among others.

