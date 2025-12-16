Dafinone, Stakeholders Support  Compulsory Civil Registration Bill 2025 For Inclusive, Modern System

Share This





















By Nelson Agbajor

LAGOS DECEMBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Senator representing the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District, Ede Dafinone has expressed optimism that the proposed Compulsory Civil Registration Act, 2025 will significantly strengthen Nigeria’s civil registration framework and support effective national planning. The Senator spoke during a recent public hearing on the bill, held as part of ongoing legislative efforts to modernize the country’s civil registration system.

The distinguished lawmaker, who is a key member of the Senate Committee on National Identity Card and Population, participated actively in the hearing alongside other critical stakeholders. The committee is chaired by Senator Victor Umeh. The engagement brought together lawmakers, government agencies, and sector experts to deliberate on the scope and impact of the proposed legislation.

According to reports, the bill seeks to repeal outdated civil registration laws and replace them with a comprehensive, fully electronic system for registering births, deaths, marriages, and other vital life events. The proposed reforms are aimed at improving data accuracy, strengthening the collection of vital statistics, and providing reliable data to guide national development planning and policymaking.

Several key government institutions made submissions at the hearing, including the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the National Population Commission (NPC), the Ministry of Public Health, and other relevant agencies. These stakeholders shared observations, proposed amendments, and practical recommendations designed to enhance the bill and ensure its smooth and effective implementation nationwide.

Senator Dafinone and other participants emphasized that a modern civil registration system is essential for inclusive governance, social services delivery, and economic planning. They noted that accurate and comprehensive population data would help government at all levels to better plan for healthcare, education, security, and social welfare programmes.

The hearing concluded as stakeholders expressed confidence that the robust and insightful engagement would positively shape the final version of the bill. They agreed that, when passed into law, the Compulsory Civil Registration Act, 2025 would lay the foundation for a modern, inclusive, and efficient civil registration system that works for every Nigerian.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com