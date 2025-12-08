Dafinone Advises Newly Re-Elected UPU Leadership To Prioritize Unity, Peace, Collective Dev Across Urhobo Nation

Share This





















By Nelson Agbajor

LAGOS DECEMBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Senator representing the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District, Distinguished Senator Ede Dafinone, has advised the newly elected leadership of the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) to prioritize unity, peace, and collective development across the Urhobo Nation.

He made the appeal during the 94th Urhobo Day Celebration held at Uvwiamuge, Agbarho, in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State. This year’s event, themed “Awaken Urhobo Spirit for Unity,” drew stakeholders from various communities who reiterated their commitment to cultural preservation and progress.

Addressing the gathering, Senator Dafinone emphasized that the new UPU administration must work tirelessly to strengthen bonds among Urhobos, foster harmony, and drive initiatives that will uplift the socio-cultural and developmental landscape of the area.He noted that unity remains the bedrock upon which the Urhobo Nation can achieve lasting growth and prosperity.

Speaking comparatively, the senator congratulated the re-elected President-General of the UPU, Chief Ese Gam Owe, and his executive council, praising their renewed mandate as a demonstration of trust and confidence from the Urhobo people. He urged them to build on past achievements and pursue a more inclusive and coordinated approach to leadership in the years ahead.

Senator Dafinone, known for his unwavering commitment to the advancement of Urhobo culture and identity, reaffirmed his dedication to supporting initiatives that promote the heritage of the people. He highlighted the annual Urhobo Language Competition, which he sponsors in honour of the late Senator Pius Ewherido, noting that it continues to inspire young Urhobos to embrace and preserve their mother tongue.

Reflecting on the historic significance of the UPU, the senator commended the union’s 94-year journey marked by courage, purposeful leadership, and an enduring spirit of unity. He emphasized that these values must continue to guide the union as it navigates modern challenges and opportunities for development.

The 2025 Annual Congress, held alongside the celebration, marked an important milestone for the UPU. The congress saw the dissolution of the outgoing executive council and the election of new leaders, with Chief Owe’s re-emergence as President-General symbolizing continuity, stability, and renewed commitment to the Urhobo cause.

This year’s celebration further underscored the necessity of peaceful coexistence, the preservation of cultural heritage, and development-driven dialogue across Urhobo communities. Participants expressed optimism that with united leadership and collaborative effort, the Urhobo Nation is poised for a brighter and more prosperous future.

