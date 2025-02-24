A Letter To Delta State Governor Over Neglect Of Ophorigbala Community

Share This





















Dear Governor Sheriff Oborevwori,

Good morning. My name is Ovie J. Oshevire, and I am writing on behalf of the Ophorigbala community in the Ughievwen Clan of Ughelli South LGA, Delta State, Nigeria. I wish to bring to your attention the urgent need for infrastructure development in our area.

Ophorigbala, located on the right bank of the Forcados River, is surrounded by the communities of Otutuama, Esaba, Ighwreogun, and Gbekebo, situated across the river. Despite our location in the oil-rich Niger Delta, we face significant challenges due to inadequate road infrastructure, severely limiting our access to essential services and economic opportunities.

We respectfully request the government to play a crucial role in ensuring that benefits from oil revenues are equitably distributed among all residents. Additionally, we seek clarification on the ongoing neglect regarding the construction of the Owahwa Island Road, which affects all our communities. What is the reason for the delay in this project? How much would it cost for the Delta State government to complete it? Are we no longer considered part of Delta State?

I have previously sent this message to your office via email and WhatsApp but have yet to receive a response. We sincerely hope your administration will prioritize investment in infrastructure, including roads, schools, healthcare facilities, clean water, electricity, and internet access. Improved transportation links to nearby markets, especially to Warri, would significantly enhance our community’s quality of life and foster broader economic development in the region.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Sincerely,

Ovie J. Oshevire

#Ophorigbala Community

#Ughievwen Clan

#Ughelli #South #LGA

Delta State, Nigeria

