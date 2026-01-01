2026 Will Be Better Than 2025 For Urhobo Nation, Delta State,  Nigeria, Dafinone Assures

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-As we step into the year 2026, Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial district of Delta State, Senator Ede has extend his heartfelt goodwill and best wishes to the people of Delta Central Senatorial District and the entire Urhobo Nation, saying he is very optimistic that this year will be far better than 2025, from available economic indicators.

“We may not yet be exactly where we aspire to be as a people, but we are certainly not where we used to be. Our collective journey has been marked by progress, resilience, and determination, and this gives me strong confidence that 2026 will be a year of greater opportunity and meaningful advancement.

“I call on our people, particularly those in our rural communities, to remain steadfast and focused. The people of Delta Central are known for their resourcefulness and industry. I urge you to continue to pursue your businesses and traditional occupations with dedication, as they remain vital to our growth and prosperity.

“The existing alignment between the Delta State Government and the Federal Government offers a unique opportunity to fast-track development. This synergy, if properly harnessed, will bring tangible benefits to Delta State in general and Delta Central in particular.

“I urge the Urhobo Nation to remain forward-looking, united, and positive as we embrace the new year. I remain committed to working closely with the Delta State Governor and the Federal Government as partners to ensure that what is due to Delta Central is fully delivered and that development reaches every part of our district.

“I am confident that 2026 will be a great year for Delta Central and the Urhobo Nation—a year of progress, inclusion, and renewed hope,” the statement read.

