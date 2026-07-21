Delta Police Exchange Gun Fire With Fleeing Cultist, Recover Arms, Ammunition, Seven Vehicles

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LAGOS JULY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has foiled a suspected cult initiation ceremony and recovered firearms, ammunition, seven vehicles and other exhibits during an intelligence-led operation in Orogun Community, Ughelli North Local Government Area.

Statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday disclosed that the police acting on credible intelligence in the early hours of Sunday, 19 July 2026, that members of the Black Axe Confraternity (Aye) were conducting an initiation ceremony in a forest within Orogun, operatives of the Command’s Quick Response Squad (QRS) stormed the location.

“On sighting the operatives, the suspected cultists opened fire, but were repelled by the superior tactical response of the Police, forcing them to flee into the adjoining forest along the Abbi–Abraka axis.

“A search of the area led to the recovery of one pump-action gun, one cut-to-size double-barrel gun, seven live cartridges, two expended cartridges, seven vehicles, six mobile phones, suspected cult regalia and other personal effects abandoned by the fleeing suspects. All exhibits are in Police custody, while efforts to arrest the suspects are ongoing,” the statement read.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi commended the operatives for the successful operation and reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to intelligence-led policing and the fight against cultism and other violent crimes.

He urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to support ongoing efforts to keep Delta State safe.

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