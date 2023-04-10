 Worshipers Defy Heavy Rain To Celebrate Easter In Ijaw Community

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-There was a glorious Easter service celebration at the Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel, in the Patani Local Government Area of Delta State today as people came out to celebrate the risen Christ, despite the heavy downpour.

Worshippers could be seen decked in their Sunday best and glorifying God for the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The Resident Pastor, Godson Ebie, hammered on the content and benefits of the resurrection power, commanding every dead area of the lives of the congregants to come back to life, just as it was the life of the saviour.

In this Special Easter Celebration Service, Pastor Ebie urged believers to always go for light through the revelation of the word and that would be empowered to be elevated in all ramifications of life.

He emphasised that revelation was one of the greatest assets of the Christian in his walk with God and encouraged the brethren to go for light.

Special songs of resurrection were sung joyfully in honour of the risen Christ, glorifying God for the power at work in the resurrection of Christ.

Delta Bulletin