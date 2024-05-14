Demolition: Asaba Residents Weep As Oborevwori Reduces Properties, Businesses To Rubbles

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of Asaba, Delta State, are in an uproar as government authorities embark on a demolition exercise, leaving a trail of destruction and devastation in its wake.

Properties and businesses worth millions of Naira have been reduced to rubble, leaving owners in tears and despair. The affected individuals claim that the demolition was carried out without prior notice or compensation, sparking outrage and protests in the community.

“This is a clear case of government brutality and disregard for citizens’ rights,” said a affected resident, who lost his business to the demolition. “We worked hard to build our properties and businesses, only for the government to come and destroy them without any consideration.”

The Delta State Government has defended the demolition, citing reasons of urban renewal and compliance with building regulations. However, affected residents argue that the government’s actions are unjust and inhumane.

The demolition has sparked a heated debate, with many calling for the government to reconsider its actions and provide adequate compensation to the affected individuals.

As the controversy continues to unfold, residents of Asaba are left to pick up the pieces and wonder if justice will be served.

