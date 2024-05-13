Police Arrest Man With Pistol, Hard Drug, Human Hair Concealed  In Bag Of Clothes

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State police operatives have arrested a 24-years-old male of Amasiri Village in Afikpo village in Ebonyi state with locally made pistol, hard drug and human hair hiding in bag of clothes.

Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe explained in a statement made available to Urhobotoday that on 8/05/2024 at about 1630hrs, while Dragon Tactical Patrol Teams were conducting a stop and search along Ogwashi-Uku/Kwale Road, they intercepted a red commercial Toyota Sienna space van conveying passengers from Asaba to Warri in Delta state.

“Upon search of the vehicle and occupants, one Favour Eze, a 24yrs male native of Amasiri Village in Afikpo L.G.A, Ebonyi State was arrested in possession of one locally made pistol, hard drug suspected to be Loud, and human hair, all concealed in a bag of clothes. The suspect was arrested alongside the exhibits. The suspect is in custody and investigation is ongoing,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi had commended officers and men of the command for their continuous resolute in the fight against crime and criminality, just as he equally warned that in the discharge of their duty, they must respect the rights of citizens and ensure that they discharge their duties in accordance with the law.

He also advises members of the public to cooperate with the Police, especially during stop search

For advert placement, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media placement and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com