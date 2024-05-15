Nollywood Actress Evan Okoro Laments As Delta Govt Demolishes House, Plantation, Fish Farm

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Nollywood actress Evan Okoro has taken to social media to voice her anguish over the impending demolition of her property in Delta State, lamenting, “Nigeria don happen to me.”

According to Okoro, her efforts to earn a living through various endeavours, including a fish farm and plantation, have been destroyed. She further appealed to the state’s governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, urging him to intervene and halt the demolition.

“Please my governor, do something #sheriffoborevwori,” Evan Okoro implored in a post via her Instagram handle on Tuesday.

“I’m just a struggling, hardworking lady who is trying to earn a living in your state, Asaba, Delta State. Our sweet and handsome governor please sir do something. My whole world is crumbling,” she lamented.

The actress noted that she has not only lost her home but also her means of livelihood.

“It is not fair, I am heartbroken right now, why are they doing this to us? Nigeria don happen to me. Everything is gone, my fish farm is gone. My plantation is gone,” she lamented in a video she posted.

She further acknowledged the government’s authority over land ownership and pleaded for compassion.

“All lands belong to the government I know, even my father’s house in the village. Please do something sir #sheriffoborevwori our very own Governor please sir.”

However, the demolition of properties tagged ‘illegal’ has been ongoing across the country.

A businesswoman, identified simply as @lashiskin_ on Instagram, was traumatised after a demolition notice was issued by the Lagos State Government on the building her family purchased in the Eti Osa Local Government Area of the state.

The fair-skinned lady, who, based on her Instagram profile, indicated that she was into the skincare business, was seen shedding tears uncontrollably over the development in a viral video she posted on her page late Sunday.

In the video, the businesswoman was lamenting that her family purchased the property in February 2024, adding that all their hard work was expended on its purchase.

She said, “We bought our property in February and we have only been there for two months. All the hard work, all the sleepless nights, everything… If you are in Lagos, you know how much property in Eti Osa costs.”

