Warri: Okumagba Residents Urge Delta Govt To Tackle Perennial   Flooding

LAGOS MAY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-LAGLandlords and tenants residing in Orerhi, Eraye, Odjugo, Okiki, Omokoko, Apala, and adjacent streets of Okumagba Layout in Warri have issued a plea to the Director General of Warri, Uvwie, and Environs Special Area Development Agency (WUEDA), Prince Godwin Ejinyere, urging immediate action to address the persistent flooding plaguing their area.

Mr. Godspower Omadebo, coordinator of the group, voiced the appeal during a courtesy visit to Hon. Ejinyere’s office in Effurun on Monday.Omadebo expressed gratitude to the State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, for prioritizing the development of the Oil City while highlighting the detrimental effects of indiscriminate waste disposal, particularly in the culverts meant for floodwater transport.Responding to the delegation, Prince Godwin Ejinyere commended their peaceful approach and reaffirmed Governor Oborevwori’s commitment to Warri’s comprehensive development.

He assured the group of imminent action, including the deployment of a Mobile Court to prosecute offenders and the initiation of awards for the cleanest areas, emphasizing the importance of community engagement in drainage maintenance.

Ejinyere reiterated WUEDA’s dedication to transforming Warri into a model metropolis, promising an on-the-spot assessment of the affected areas within a week to facilitate short-term relief measures while pursuing long-term solutions.

The visit culminated in the submission of a formal request letter to Prince Godwin Ejinyere, with notable members of WUEDA’s leadership present, including Mr. Isaac Itobi, Mr. Simon Esi, Mr. Bemigho Ofoyeno, and Mr. Kingdom Appih.

Ndokwa Reporter

