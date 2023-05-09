Wale Abass Replaces Mohammed Ali As Delta State Commissioner Of Police

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-CP Wale Abass has assumed duty as the 21st Commissioner of Police, Delta state Command. The new CP is taking over from AIG Ari Muhammed Ali who has been transferred to Lagos State as AIG zone 2.

CP. Abass hails from Ede North Local Government Area, Osun State. He holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and political science from the University of Lagos. He has a Master Degree in international law and diplomacy also from the University of Lagos. CP Wale was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on 3rd March 1990 as a member of course 16 cadet ASP and trained in the elite police academy, Kaduna.

He has served in various capacities in the Nigeria Police force which includes Unit Commander 16 Squadron (PMF), where he rose to become the Commander of the squadron, he also served as Area Commander Mubi, Adamawa State, Area Commander Railway, Lagos State Railway Command, Assistant Commissioner of Police State CID Delta State, Area Commander ‘C’ Surulere, Lagos State, Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations Yobe State, Deputy Commissioner of Police, SCID Asaba Delta State, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ogun State, Deputy Commissioner of Police, SCID Oyo State Command. He was promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police and posted to Benue State Command in year 2022 where he served for a period of one year and four months before his deployment to Delta State as the 21st Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command.

CP Wale Abass is happily married and blessed with children.

While taking over from the outgoing CP, the incoming CP promised to build on existing security mechanisms already in place towards enthroning the reign of peace and safety in Delta State. He advised the public to always cooperate with the Police and other security agencies at all time while tasking the Youths not to allow themselves to be used for any act of criminality. He also noted that he is not new to the State, and as such will continue from where his predecessor stopped while assuring Deltans that the Command under his leadership will ensure that the State become uncomfortable for criminals.

In his handing over remarks, the outgoing Commissioner of Police, AIG. Ari Muhammed Ali thanked the State Government and the people of the Delta State for their cooperation while he was in charge of the command and urged them to extend the same to his successor.