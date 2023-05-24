Viral Video: Delta CP Orders For Arrest Of Policemen Beating People With Planks In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Commissioner, CP Wale Abass has ordered for the arrest of policemen seen in viral video beating people with planks during operation in Urhobo community of Ekrejabor in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

Recalled that a viral video circulating in social media revealed where some armed police operatives were seen harassing and brutally beating civilians with planks in Urhobo community of Ekrejabor near Ughelli in Ughelli North local government area.

Reacting to the action of the policemen while ordering for their arrest and detention, Delta State CP, Wale Abass in a statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday.com stated that the erring officers have been identified and the Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Wale Abass has directed the immediate detention of the officers and internal disciplinary mechanisms have been put in place to ensure that they are punished in line with the extant laws as stipulated in the police act and regulations to serve as a deterrent to others.

The statement further disclosed that the CP, while condemning the malfeasance conduct of the officers, also urged members of the public to remain calm and assured them of the Command’s commitment to dealing with any officer who disregards the human rights of any person, adding that to this end, members of the public are urged to call any of the following numbers and report cases of abuse to human rights or any other infractions by Policemen of the Command.

The PPRO’s Office can be contacted through the following numbers

+234 915 557 0008

+234 915 557 0007

Or the Command Control Room via +234 803 668 4974.

“The command is aware of a trending video recorded at Ekredjebor community in Ughelli North LGA. The video, which captions some policemen who went there for an operation, was seen carrying planks and assaulting some persons. The Command wishes to state that the act of the officers concerned is condemnable and absolutely unacceptable.

“It is not in the command character to assault members of the public who we are supposed to protect. More so, planks are not part of police accoutrements, and it is absolutely unprofessional of them to assault members of the public in whatever guise,” the statement read.