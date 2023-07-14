Tinubu In Close Door Meeting With James Ibori At Aso Rock

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, July 12, met privately with former governor of Delta state, James Ibori, in Abuja.

Earlier in the same day, Ibori was part of the ‘Class of ‘99’ governors who met with President Tinubu at the presidential villa, Daily Independent reported.

However, details of the meeting between President Tinubu and Ibori remain unclear.

The romance between President Tinubu and Ibori is becoming centre of attraction and concern to Nigerians.

Recall that in the wake of Tinubu’s much-publicized visit to Rivers State immediately after he was declared winner of the presidential election pictures of Chief James Onanefe Ibori and Ayodele Fayose hobnobbing with the President emerged on social media.

Pictures shared by Prince Isaac Fayose on his Facebook page showed Tinubu being cordially received at the Government House in Port Harcourt by former Governors James Ibori and Ayo Fayose .

Be that as it may, time will tell as the romance between President Tinubu and Odidigborigbo continues.