Suspected Robber Confesses How They Use Keke To Rob Their Victims In Lonely Area

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A suspected armed robber, 20-year-old Nworie Emmanuel has confessed to the police the ‘modus operandi’ in which they use to rob innocent victim standing or walking along a lonely road.

Nworie who was arrested on May 15th, 2023 while police operatives of ‘B’ division Warri, led by the DPO SP Bolarinwa Alabi were on visibility/confidence building patrol along Airport road. They sighted a tricycle with three male occupants and in their usual way, flagged down the tricycle, but the rider on sighting the Police maneuver in a bid to escape, the operatives went after them until they eventually abandoned the tricycle and took to their heels.

One of the suspects, named Nworie Emmanuel was arrested and taken to the police station. During interrogation, the suspect stated that he is a member of a three man gang of armed robbers who uses a tricycle to rob innocent people of their belongings along Airport Road, Warri, Delta State

He also confessed that they have robbed two persons on the day he was arrested along Airport road, adding that the phone robbed was with Abdul, one of their fleeing gang members. The suspect confessed that their modus operandi is to look out for their victims standing at a lonely road at night, and Abdul (currently at large) will jump down from the tricycle, use the knife to threaten their victim and rob them of their phones and other valuable.

Delta State Police Public relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the arrest of the suspect revealed that the tricycle, the knife they use to scare their victims are in custody alongside the suspect while effort is on to arrest the other fleeing members of the gang.

In a related development, the Command crack squad on 16/5/2023, raided a criminal blackspot located around Osuani in Patani LGA, and arrested one Priscillia Amor ‘f’ aged 35yrs, and recovered twenty-six wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemp, , nineteen wraps of substance suspected to be Methamphetamine, eight packets of razlers, some mobile phones and other exhibits. Investigation is ongoing to arrest her other gang members.