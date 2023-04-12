Residents Of Delta Community Raise Alarm Over Criminal Activities Of Suspected IPOB Members

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of Anwai in Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State have raised alarm over rising spate of insecurity in the area.

The residents in a protest to the state Government House in Asaba on Wednesday, alleged that criminal elements suspected to be members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were unleashing terror on them.

The Obi of Anwai, Mohammed Nduka Elunor, who led the protest, disclosed that for fear of being attacked, they now observe the Monday sit-at-home order as directed by IPOB for states in the South-East.

Elunor said the hoodlums have chased away security operatives from the area, noting that the bushy environment, caused by the failure to develop over 100 hectares of land allocated to the Federal Government, has become the hideout for the criminals.

“We are having security issues in Anwai. On a daily basis, hoodlums kill our people, between 25 to 30 persons are killed every month.

“As we speak, we have been forced to be observing the sit-at-home order in Delta State of all places. Initially, we were resisting them but they started killing our people who dare to come out on Mondays,” Elunor said.

Elunor attributed the rise of insecurity to the abandoned expanse of land which the state government acquired from the community and allocated to the federal government for the construction of 700 unit of low cost housing estate.

He said the land transaction was done in 2007, adding that agents of the federal government came in 2012 to demolish the people’s means of livelihood on the ground that they were coming to commence work.

“Since then, we have not seen them. And before then, Mile 5 in Anwai was a bubbling spot with the sales of palm wine and bush meat.

“Now the place is dormant. The land is overgrown with bushes, making it a safe haven for criminals,” he said.

Elunor appealed to the state government to revoke the land allocated to the federal government for failing to develop it with the agreed period of ten years.

He further urged the state government to de-acquire or re-allocate it to those with the commitment to develop the place so as to free the community from the grips of hoodlums.

Receiving the protesters, the Chief of Staff to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr Festus Ovie Agas, commended the community for their peaceful disposition, and promised to take their demands to the governor.