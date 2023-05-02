Nduka Obaigbena Donates N1bn To Western Delta University As Obi, Fayemi Become Visiting Lecturers

Share This





















MAY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The Western Delta University, Oghara in Ethiope West LGA of Delta State had rarely had it so good as it did on Saturday, April 29, 2023, as it raked in monetary donations and offers of sundry help at its 25th Founder’s Day celebration and Lecture.

Prince Nduka Obaigbena, THIS­DAY newspaper publisher, opened the financial floodgates, announcing a N1 billion donation to Western Delta Uni­versity to help enhance the school’s development.

At the same event, Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the La­bour Party (LP) in the just conclud­ed general elections and Dr. Kayode Fayemi, immediate past gover­nor of Ekiti State, both agreed to become visiting lecturers at the Western Delta University (WDU), Oghara, Delta State.

At a time, the students and other visitors, who thronged the lecture hall became overex­cited as they mobbed the trio of Obi, Obaigbena and Fayemi.

Fayemi, who delivered the lecture at the well-attended event with the title, ‘Sub-Na­tional Governance, the Ekiti State Example’, promised to set up the School of Policy Im­plementation in the institution.

He also promised to become the first lecturer once the school is completed.

The visitor to the universi­ty, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, former Delta State governor, appealed to Obi, whom he described as an experienced leader who has greatly con­tributed to nation building, to join Fayemi as a lecturer upon the completion of the policy school. Obi agreed to help set it up and join as a visiting pro­fessor.

In his speech, Fayemi who cited personal examples of what transpired during his tenure as Ekiti State governor, urged political office holders to ensure balancing when mak­ing appointments and avoid the pitfalls of selecting those who will end up as liabilities to the government.

“One of the important chal­lenges that every governor will face early is that of making key appointments. Apart from the challenges of ethnic and reli­gious balancing, you also have political IOUs to settle.

“Every governor will have to strike the right balance be­tween appointing core politi­cians who have been involved in the long and tortuous po­litical struggle like mine that brought the governor to office and appointing technocrats who will be required to un­dertake specific assignments for the smooth running of the government.

“While the local political context will determine what the right balance is, this is something every new gover­nor must always be mindful of. But it will always be helpful if you understand what your key priorities are. This will help you to understand those appointments you can play pol­itics with and those you have to assign to the best possible hands.

“The balance is that you cannot take all away from pol­itics and you can also not give all to politics. However, a key lesson from my own experi­ence is that whether one is a technocrat in government or a core politician, all political ap­pointees must be strongly con­nected to their communities. Otherwise, they will become liabilities to the governor”, Fayemi said.

He said that despite the dwindling revenue accruing to the state, especially owing to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and drop in price of crude oil, his administration was able to improve on the in­frastructural development of the state.

He further said that Ekiti State was in the doldrums when he took over owing to av­alanche of challenges facing it, noting that his administration was able to restore the core val­ues the state has been noted for and returned it to the path of development.

“There are three major ways you make money in gov­ernment. You either make it, you beg for it or you borrow it. What you make from internal generated revenues and in­vestment holdings is what you make. Your receipts from the Federation Account and what you may get as grants from international development agencies are your unearned incomes which I classified as products of begging. Then the loans you are able to obtain from banks, infrastructure bonds and so on are your bor­rowings.

“In all categories, Ekiti as at the time I took over was in dire straits. This was the time that oil price had dipped in the international market, leading to a significant reduction in oil revenue to the federation account. The IGR of Ekiti was nothing to write home about as at the time I took over at N100 million per month. And to make matters worse, it was also a period of agitation for increased minimum wage by the trade unions and there was little or no support from mul­tilateral and bilateral support agencies”, he said.

On his part, Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, called on political office hold­ers to go beyond the barriers of political partisanship, tribal af­filiations and religious inclina­tions in their contributions to the development of the society.

According to him, though the Visitor to the university, Chief James Ibori and the Founder’s Day guest lectur­er, Fayemi, were in different political parties from him, he attended the event because of his love for education and its developmental impact on the nation.

Obi emphasised that politi­cal parties should present cred­ible candidates based on char­acter, competence, integrity and emulatable track records.

“And when they are given opportunity to serve, they must serve without recourse to any form of bigotry.”

He wished the students well in their academic endeavours, urging them to remain com­mitted to their educational pursuits.

The founder of ThisDay Newspapers and the promot­er of Arise News Television, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, donated a whopping sum of N1 billion to Western Delta University to encourage the institution in its quest to build a first rate institution committed to the pursuit of excellence in all areas of academic learning, technological development and social service.

Speaking at the 15th Found­er’s Day ceremony, Prince Obaigbena described Chief James Onanefe Ibori, as a long­time friend and a people-orient­ed leader who is ever ready to sacrifice for the development of his people.

The Arise News Television promoter, who gave Chief Ibori, an all-round eulogy, also commended him for his large heart and great vision for establishing the university, remarking that running a uni­versity is money-intensive and the promoters do it virtually for development purposes and not really for profit-making.

He said he was at the 15th Founder’s Day celebration of the Western Delta University “to rejoice with, and encourage a friend who is giving back to society what it needed to grow”.

Ibori, the visitor to the uni­versity and former governor of Delta State, who personal­ly welcomed Obaigbena, drew thunderous ovation from the people and Dele Momodu, the Publisher of Ovation Magazine, said, “If it were to be the election period, issues would have been made out of the invitation because of the presence of the guest lecturer and former governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, a chieftain of the All Progres­sives Congress (APC)”, but quickly added that the issue of developing has nothing to do with party.

He stated that building an institution like the Western Delta University, established to promote intellectual devel­opment that competes with the best in the world, requires people and resource collabora­tion outside the limited scope of party affiliation.

Chief Ibori had pleaded with the Arise News Televi­sion promoter to help build the Western Delta University to make it one of the best private universities in Nigeria.

Earlier in his introductory speech, Chief James Ibori had introduced Peter Obi as his younger brother, who was in­vited in view of his abundant talent and crave for human resources development.

In a brief remark, Obi, whose presence led to loud ovation and a momentary un­controlled rowdy movement of the guests mostly the students in the hall, acknowledged Chief Ibori’s reference to him as a younger brother and prom­ised to contribute to the overall development of the Western Delta University.

He accepted Chief Ibori’s invitation to him to come and lecture at the school so as to impart his excellent knowl­edge of entrepreneurship into the students.

Others who donated to the Western Delta University are: Senator (Chief) Ighoyota Am­ori, N250,000; Prophet Jeremi­ah Fufeyin, N5 million; Chief Greg Ighere, an unspecified amount; Chief Williams Ma­kinde, unspecified amount; Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan and his family, an unspecified amount, among others.

On the significance of the Founder’s Day Lecture, the Vice Chancellor of WDU, Prof. Augustine Ovuoronye Ikeleg­be, said the occasion is geared towards highlighting its jour­ney so far in offering educa­tional training and preparing students to build competence for their future careers.

Dr. Olukayode Fayemi, for­mer governor of Ekiti State and former Minister of Solid Mineral Resources; Dr. Em­manuel Uduaghan, former governor of Delta State; Emer­itus Professor Andrew Onoker­oraye, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin and the pioneer Pro-Chancellor of the Western Delta Universi­ty; renowned scholar and the pioneer Vice Chancellor of the Western Delta University, Prof. Peter Hugbo; Prof. G. G. Darah, former Chief of Staff to former Governor James Onanefe Ibori; Chief Dere Otubu, Chief Dr. Williams Makinde, former Managing Director of Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC); Deacon Moses Ogbe, former INEC Resident Commissioner to Lagos State, and Engr. (Chief) Greg Ighere of the Niger Del­ta Development Commission (NDDC), were among the emi­nent personalities that received awards of recognition for their sterling contributions to the development of the Western Delta University at the 15th Founder’s Day celebration.

Uduaghan was chairman of the occasion, attended by Publisher of Ovation Maga­zine, Dele Momodu, and a host of academics, politicians and captains of industry.

Daily Independent