‘N4bn Needed To Revitalize Delta Printing, Publishing Company’

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Chairman of Delta Printing and Publishing Company, publishers of The Pointer Newspapers titles, Olorogun (Dr) Ebenezer Okorodudu, has said that not less than N4billion will be required to procure and install modern digital printing equipment, operational vehicles and human capacity development needed for the revitalization of the company.

Okorodudu made this disclosure on Wednesday in Asaba, while speaking as guest of Orientation Panorama on Voice of Delta Radio 97.9 FM, saying that the new board of the state printing and publishing company will formally send a proposal to the state governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, for his kind consideration.

He noted that since assumption of office as Board Chairman, The Pointer Newspapers sold copies rose from sixteen thousand to twenty eight thousand, and that efforts are being made to get copies of the Newspaper to the people across the three senatorial districts, through effective collaboration with the State Ministry of Local Government Affairs and other stakeholders.

Dr Okorodudu, commended the visionary leadership of governor Oborevwori, in all facets of the state economy, especially for his determination to revitalize state owned media outfits; The Pointer Newspapers, Delta Broadcasting Service (Asaba and Warri Stations), to enable them compete favourably with their public and private counterparts in the industry.

The board chairman posited that The Pointer Newspapers requires adequate funding and modern technology to boost online visibility, upscale production, reopen satellite offices in some states including; Abuja, Benin, Enugu, Imo, Ibadan and others, pointing out that the state printing and publishing company will become viable and profit oriented through commercial printing services for governments, private and public sectors in Delta and beyond.

Okorodudu said if the board’s vision of a fully digitalized and functional printing press is achieved, the state printing and Publishing company would become a market leader, printing books, multifaceted documents and advertising materials for customers and corporate entities, increase The Pointer Newspapers circulation, as well as effectively project the enviable performances of governor Oborevwori across Nigeria, and beyond through online global reach and hardcopies.

And in terms of quality news and editorials, Dr Okorodudu, a political scientist and astute politician, said the gatekeeping structure of The Pointer Newspapers is well tailored from bottom to top, such that reports and editorial materials are filtered again and again by the gatekeepers to ensure that readers gets accurate and detailed information about events and happenings in Delta State, Nigeria and around the world.

“The new board under my watch is making steady progress. It is on record that sold copies of Pointer Newspapers rose from 16,000 to 28,000 within the past few months and counting. We are not going to rest on our oars. We are determined to turn around the fortunes of the state printing and publishing company.

For media advert, events coverage, public relation consultancy, media place and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com