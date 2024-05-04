Mother, Three-Year-Old Child, Student, Five Others Die In Tanker Explosion In Warri-Sapele Road

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-No fewer than eight people, including a three-year-old child and her mother, were feared killed in a tanker explosion on Friday at Omenta Okpe in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.

PUNCH Online reports that the incident occurred as the ill-fated tanker coming from Effurun lost control while trying to overtake another truck a few metres away from the boundary bridge between Uvwie and Okpe Local Government Area.

Witnesses said that the victims were burnt beyond recognition, just as several others sustained varied degrees of injuries and were hospitalised.

The incident, which occurred at about 10 am, also left some buildings, vehicles, and heavy-duty trucks destroyed.

According to witnesses, the mother of the three-year-old child was trapped in the raging fire as she was making efforts to rescue her child.

It was further gathered that another victim of the inferno, a secondary school boy, had just returned from school only to meet his untimely death in the fire.

As of the time of filing this report, the Director-General, Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency, WUEDA, Prince Enjinyere, was at the scene of the incident assessing the level of damage caused by the explosion and equally mobilising support to evacuate the bucket of the fuel-laden truck off the road to avoid further damage.

Punch

