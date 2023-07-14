Mercy Land Church Disowns Two Staff Indicted By NDLEA For Hard  Drug Possession

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The management of Christ MercyLand Deliverance Ministry has dissociated itself from all the allegations leveled against two of its staff by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The ministry in a statement issued in Warri, Delta State, yesterday said it was not part of any conduct towards the aim and objectives of the mission.

It was gathered that the two staff members, Ebipakebina Appeal, who had been working with it as a driver since 2018, and Adewale Abayomi Ayeni of its Call Center unit, who had been working with the ministry since 2019, were recently indicted by NDLEA of being in possession of hard drugs at the point of arrest.

But in swift reaction, the management of the ministry in a copy of the disclaimer made available to journalists in Warri, noted that even though the suspects mentioned had been working with the ministry for some time now, and the church cannot condole acts contrary to the vision on which the ministry was founded.

According to the ministry, “The management of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry wishes to state clearly that Adewale Abayomi Ayeni, works in the Call Center unit, since 2019, and Ebipakebina Appeal, who works as a driver with us since 2018.

“And by this, we are attesting to the fact that they are staff of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry with the above job positions which they have been carrying out since 2019 and 2018 respectively.”

The ministry, therefore, in the statement disclaimed any conduct of its staff members, especially the two persons, that is contrary to the aim and objectives of the Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry.

