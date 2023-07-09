Lifeless Body Of Suspected Cable Vandal Found Dangling On PHCN Cable In Delta Community

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A yet-to-be-identified person, suspected to be an electric cable vandal, has been electrocuted in Delta State.

The incident happened about 3:00am on Saturday at Ogbe Quarters in Ute-Okpu Kingdom, Ika North East Local Government Area of the state.

Residents of the agrarian community woke up to discover a dangling, lifeless body hanging on a twin electric pole located at a 33 KVA transformer by the popular Afor market, Ute- Okpu.

Some residents of the area, who were seen gathering at the area to behold the gory image, expressed shock at the incident.

The residents were reportedly alerted by a young boy who sighted the lifeless, dangling body while on his way to the next village.

A resident, who simply gave his name as John, said but for the boy, nobody was aware that something was amiss.

”We were alerted by a young boy who was going to the next village. We never knew that somebody was hanging up there.

“We didn’t go anywhere today because of the rainfall. Even though we came out to our frontages, we did not notice the lifeless body of the young man hanging there.

”The lifeless body is holding an electric cable in his hands, which means that he was cutting the cable.

“For some time now, we didn’t have power supply, but BEDC brought light around 3:00 a.m today. Well, only God knows what happened.

“We have alerted the vigilante in this area and we are waiting for them to bring down the corpse,” he concluded.

Tribune