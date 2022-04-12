Killing Spree In Warri, Security Guard, Others Gunned Down

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A security guard on duty at a hotel along the Okere Road by the Robert Road Junction in Warri has been gunned down by unknown gunmen at about 7:00 pm on Saturday April 9, 2022.

Before the sad incident, a young man received several shots of bullets from yet to be identified youths while in a commercial tricycle (keke) near a popular night club in Ginuwa Road on Friday, April 8, 2022.

The young man could not survive the attack as it was gathered that he later gave up the ghost while receiving treatment from the bullet wounds.

Meanwhile a combined security team of battle ready policemen and local vigilante groups were seen raiding the Ogboru Junction by Ginuwa few minutes after the security guard was killed, raiding as far as into Igbi Street and other adjoining areas to possibly fish out criminal elements, just as it has been reported that some arrest had been recorded.

The Otovwodo (Agbassa) Community vigilante group also went on security patrol warning criminal elements and hoodlums to relocate from the area.

The group led by the youth chairman, Precious Bazunu, also assured residents of their safety during the patrol.

Efforts to confirm the spate of criminality in the area from the the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe, were unsuccessful.

Delta News Bulletin