James Manager Debunks Report Of Dumping PDP For APC
LAGOS MARCH 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator James Manager from Delta South has denied rumours going round that he has defected from the PDP to the APC in Delta State.
A statement signed by Elliot Otobo Ugbome, Special Assistant to Senator James Manager, the senator described the rumour as handwork of mischief makers which should be thrown to the dust bin.
‘’This is to officially inform the general public that there is no iota of truth in the rumours going round that Senator James Manager has left the Peoples Democratic Party to join APC.
This is the handwork of mischief makers and it should be thrown into the waste bin.
‘’Senator Manager as the pioneer State Chairman of the party, he can’t and will never destroy the house he laboured to build.
‘’He is the Father of the Party in Delta State and he will continue to play that fatherly role as was displayed in the last Presidential and the National Assembly elections.
‘’He was one of the few Leaders who won his unit, ward and Local Government Area in the last elections and that’s an indication that he is serious minded and a committed party man.
‘’I passionately appeal to all his supporters and loyalists not to be deceived by that false alarm. We should all be mindful of the fact that the rumour mongering mill is well activated now to spread unfounded rumours as an instrument to confuse voters against next Saturday’s election, ’ the statement added.
Daily Independent