James Manager Debunks Report Of Dumping PDP For APC

LAGOS MARCH 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator James Manager from Delta South has denied rumours going round that he has defected from the PDP to the APC in Delta State.

A statement signed by El­liot Otobo Ugbome, Special Assistant to Senator James Manager, the senator de­scribed the rumour as hand­work of mischief makers which should be thrown to the dust bin.

‘’This is to officially inform the general public that there is no iota of truth in the rumours going round that Senator James Manager has left the Peoples Democratic Party to join APC.

This is the handwork of mischief makers and it should be thrown into the waste bin.

‘’Senator Manager as the pioneer State Chairman of the party, he can’t and will never destroy the house he laboured to build.

‘’He is the Father of the Party in Delta State and he will continue to play that fa­therly role as was displayed in the last Presidential and the National Assembly elections.

‘’He was one of the few Leaders who won his unit, ward and Local Government Area in the last elections and that’s an indication that he is serious minded and a commit­ted party man.

‘’I passionately appeal to all his supporters and loyal­ists not to be deceived by that false alarm. We should all be mindful of the fact that the rumour mongering mill is well activated now to spread unfounded rumours as an instrument to confuse voters against next Saturday’s elec­tion, ’ the statement added.

Daily Independent