Impersonator Of Delta SSG Nabbed For Defrauding Unsuspecting Victims Over N10m

LAGOS NOVEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Sequel to a series of complaint received from multiple victims on a suspected fraudster impersonating the secretary to State government of Delta State, promising to give them jobs in the State, the Delta State Police Command has successfully arrested one Samsom Ibiloma, a member of the syndicate who specializes in impersonating top government officials.

For a long while, this syndicate has been operating under the alias of Hon. Kingsley Emu, the Secretary to the Delta State Government, and defrauding unsuspecting victims seeking for jobs of millions of Naira.

The Delta State Police Commissioner, CP Wale Abass, being a man of zero tolerance to fraudulent activities and other criminal vices, detailed operatives of the Command’s DECOY Squad, and directed that effort be put into ensuring a meticulous investigation into the matter. The Commander CP-DECOY ASP Julius Robinson, while armed with available technically generated intelligence stormed Walter Odili Area by Enerhen Junction in Warri on 1/11/2023, and effected the arrest of the said Samsom Ibiloma, a 52yrs native of Dekina LGA of Kogi State who resides in Warri.

The suspect confessed to impersonating government officials of repute and influence. He further admitted he has so far defrauded his victims over Ten Million Naira (#10,000,000). The suspects also confessed that the leader of the syndicate is one Stephen Odeemero, whom he claimed to be the mastermind of the crime. The suspect is in custody and effort is on to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.

The Commissioner of Police calls on residents who have fallen victim to their fraudulent act should visit the command headquarters or the PPRO office.

CP Wale Abass reassures the public that the Command will continue to work hard and ensure the safety and peace of all residents in the State, particularly during this busy time of the year. He further urged the law-abiding public to always report any criminal activities to the nearest police station or call the Command Control Room: (08036684974; 08125958005; 09053872287). Alternatively, anonymous tip-off can be relayed via the PPRO Office: (09155570007; 09155570008) with confidence that the command will act swiftly.

