Heavy Rains Cause Flooding in Some Parts Of Warri

LAGOS JUNE 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents and motorists are bemoaning the heavy downpour of rains in Warri which have caused flooding in many areas of the city and its environs.

The rains which started falling in the early hours of yesterday continued as at time of filing in this report and have caused flooding in many parts of Warri in areas like Apala street, Eraye off Ayala, Giwa Amu Road, some parts of Airport Road and Cinema Side Roundabout.

Commuters and residents in Apala Street complained that the flooding in the area has been going on for years which they said, had brought hardships for the store owners and residents of the area, adding people tend to avoid the area because of the flood.

Speaking on the situation of the Giwa Amu Road and Apala street,Mrs Lucky Omare, a resident of the area, said that their landlady had to hire a pumping machine to clear the water from their compound so that the water would not enter their apartments.

The commuters and residents are appealing to the state government and the relevant authorities to find a lasting solution to the flooding in Warri and environs during this raining season as this will bring a huge relief to them.

Delta Bulletin