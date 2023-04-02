Gov Poll: Delta Online Publishers Hails Oborevwori’s Victory, Charge Him On Fulfilling Pledges

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta Online Publishers Forum, DOPF, has congratulated the state governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, even as it has called on him, to fulfill his pledges and promises to Deltans as encapsulated in his M.O.R.E Agenda, when he assumes office as Governor.

This call was contained in a congratulatory message signed by the Forum’s Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Enebeli and Secretary, Mr Shedrack Onitsha, which further assured the incoming governor of their readiness to promote his policies and programmes for the collective development of the State.

According to the Publishers: “As we look forward to your assumption of office and settling down to provide purposeful leadership to Deltans, in line with your promised MORE Agenda, we want to assure you and your incoming administration, of our support and cooperation, by providing qualitative, objective and factual information to Deltans, regarding the policies and programs of the government, with the objective of ensuring that the excellent standards of good governance are achieved and sustained.

“It is our hope and expectation that with you as Governor, Delta State will be much better, especially with the pledges already encapsulated in your M.O.R.E Agenda, which promises to accomplish and deliver more dividends of Democracy for Deltans and Delta State.”

The media business owners, also felicitated Rt. Hon. Oborevwori on the presentation of the Certificate of Return by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as the duly elected Governor of Delta State, and while extending their esteemed regards to the governor-elect, envisaged a more cordial and mutually beneficial relationship with online publishers as co-partners, in the collective development of Delta State, under his leadership.