How Police Nab Three Men Kidnapping Gang Linked To Series Of Abduction In Ughelli, Warri, Sapele

LAGOS MAY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)- The Delta Police Command has disclosed how its operatives arrested gang of three crimanls allegedly linked to series of kidnapping terrorizing residents of Warri, Ughelli, Sapele and environs in Delta State.

Their arrest according to report made available to Urhobotoday by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe was a result of the special team deployed to Ughelli by the commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi.

According to him, the team led by ASP Julius Robinson acting on technically generated intelligence stormed Oghara town and arrested a 28-years-old suspect who is a member of Eiye confraternity resident in Oghara Delta State.

“The suspect led the operatives to a hotel in Koko Junction Oghara where another suspect aged 46-years-old and a member of Eiye confraternity was arrested and an automatic Pump Action gun was recovered from him.

Consequently, upon further interrogation of the two suspects, they led the operatives to the arrest of another 32-years- old suspect in Sapele, Delta State where one new AK-47 rifle with an empty magazine were recovered from him,” Edafe disclosed.

He explained that preliminary investigation revealed tha thet suspects are linked to a series of kidnappings in Ughelli, Warri, Sapele, and the environs, adding that the suspects are presently in custody and investigation is ongoing.

Furthermore, while acting on credible intelligence, the operatives who are on special assignment at Ughellli have been following up on a notorious cultist/gun runner named Okobe Ability ‘m’.

They stormed Oleh town in Isoko North LGA of Delta State, but the suspect upon sighting the police operatives dropped a black polythene bag and escaped.

Upon search of the bag, one barrette pistol and five live ammunition were recovered. Efforts to arrest the fleeing suspect are ongoing.

