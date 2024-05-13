Published On: Mon, May 13th, 2024

How Police Nab Three Men Kidnapping Gang Linked To Series Of Abduction In Ughelli, Warri, Sapele

LAGOS MAY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)- The Delta Police Command has disclosed how its operatives  arrested  gang of three crimanls  allegedly linked to series of kidnapping terrorizing residents   of Warri, Ughelli, Sapele and environs in Delta State.

Their arrest according to report made available to Urhobotoday  by  Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe  was a result of the special team deployed to Ughelli by the commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi.

According to him, the team  led by ASP Julius Robinson acting on technically generated intelligence stormed Oghara town and arrested a 28-years-old  suspect who is a member of Eiye confraternity resident in Oghara Delta State.

“The suspect led the operatives to a hotel in Koko Junction Oghara where another suspect aged 46-years-old  and a member of Eiye confraternity was arrested and an automatic Pump Action gun was recovered from him.

Consequently, upon further interrogation of the two suspects, they led the operatives to the arrest of another  32-years- old suspect in Sapele,  Delta State where one new  AK-47 rifle with an empty magazine were recovered from him,” Edafe  disclosed.

He explained that preliminary investigation revealed tha thet suspects are linked to a series of kidnappings in Ughelli, Warri, Sapele, and the environs, adding that  the suspects are presently  in custody and investigation is ongoing.

Furthermore, while  acting on credible intelligence, the operatives who are  on special assignment at Ughellli have been following up on a notorious cultist/gun runner named Okobe Ability ‘m’.

They   stormed  Oleh town in Isoko  North  LGA of Delta State, but the suspect upon sighting the police operatives dropped a black polythene bag and escaped.

Upon search of the bag, one barrette pistol and five live ammunition were recovered. Efforts to arrest the fleeing suspect are ongoing.

