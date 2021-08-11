Ex-Delta State AG, Mrakpor Divorces Wife, Alleges Cruelty, Thuggery

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A former Delta State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Peter Mrakpor has divorced his estranged wife Hon. Joan Onyemaechi Mrakpor (nee Ugbah), accusing her of cruelty, thuggery and behavioural pattern unbecoming of a wife and public official.

It is the second time Mrs Joan, the Ubulu-Uku, Delta-born politician and Director General of the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency, would be divorced under similar circumstances

Though the ex-husband issued a press statement on Monday, August 9 to announce the end of their marriage and clear the air on allegations that he impregnated a relation of the now embattled Joan, those close to the family confided in our reporter that the marriage collapsed in July 2020 after her husband called off the union and moved out of their home.

Barrister Mrakpor, described by some politicians as a peaceful man with good human relations and loved across the multi-ethnic state, was said to have complained to some of his close associates that he was losing his sanity sharing the same home with Joan as wife over what he described as her irreconcilable behavioural patterns.

He was said to have expressed frustrations at the character of her estranged wife who is notorious for fighting in the public, beating and causing vulnerable persons to be beaten, a trait which some Deltans consider alien to the Anioma culture, a people known for their peaceful nature.

Those familiar with the marriage told Pointblanknews.com that Joan had accused her husband of sleeping with and impregnating her relation, a young lady allegedly planted in Barr. Mrakpor’s office when he was Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General by Joan to monitor the activities of her husband whom she suspected to be philandering in town.

But in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Barr. Mrakpor who is known to be among the top contenders for the PDP governorship ticket for 2023 said the allegation was totally false and a satanic agenda to destroy his hard-earned reputation as no person is pregnant for him or has a child for him as falsely alleged.

The statement reads:

“The Attention of Dr Peter Adogbejire Mrakpor SAN, has been drawn to publications on Facebook and other social media platforms about a purported Pregnancy /Child delivery for him by a member of the Ugbah Family of Ubulu Uku, Delta State, alleged to be a Sister/Cousin/maid to Hon. Joan Onyeamachi Mrakpor (nee Ugbah).

“Dr Peter Adogbejire Mrakpor SAN wishes to inform all concerned that the said allegation is totally false and satanic agenda to destroy his hard-earned reputation as no person is pregnant for him or has a child for him as falsely alleged by a desperate group of disgruntled politicians and enemies.

“It is pertinent to state that the marriage between Dr Peter Adogbejire Mrakpor SAN and Honourable Joan Onyeamachi Mrakpor (nee Ugbah) broke down finally in July 2020 due to irreconcilable behavioural patterns.

“Dr Peter Adogbejire Mrakpor, SAN, has instructed his solicitor to commence legal proceedings against any further publications about such evil allegation and to formally dissolve the said failed marriage.”

The troubled marriage is blessed with a set of triplets – all girls. Mr. Mrakpor, according to insiders had to take the hard decision in spite of the triplets, to save his political career as he considers Joan’s public image a baggage for his political ambition.

It would be recalled that this was not her first marriage. Before marrying Mr. Mrakpor, Joan was married to one Dr. Bialonwu, a medical doctor with whom she had two children.

Hon. Joan has a history of violence and public assault. If she was not a victim, she would be the antagonist. In 2016 in Abuja while serving as a member of the House of Representatives, she was slapped by an aide of the Prisons Comptroller General and called a ‘prostitute’ for overtaking the convoy of the Prisons boss.

In December 2020, in his hometown of Ubulu-Uku, she in company of his younger brother Jude Ugbah, an acclaimed pastor whom he later imposed on Aniocha South LGA as their chairman against all public outcries beat up a 68-year-old grandmother, Mrs Adaeke Odiaka, whose grandson, Nnamdi Odiaka, was alleged to have written unsavoury article against the dirty politics of Hon. Joan.

Currently the Director-General, Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency, Joan has caused great rift in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in her town and LGA with members alleging she has been desperate including engaging in anti-party activities to propagate her family as the political leader of the town and LGA.

Aside imposing her younger brother as Chairman of their LGA, she was said to have schemed to have him appointed commissioner when the cabinet was dissolved earlier this year but her scheme was aborted.

Since last year when the husband ditched her, she has maintained a low profile including being selective with the public functions she attends in what political watchers said was a strategy to avoid meeting her ex-husband at the same function.

However, despite her serial failed marriages and notoriety as a quarrelsome woman, Hon Joan still put up a façade of an evangelist, mounting pulpits and conducting prayer meetings.

In April 20, 2016, Mrs Joan was slapped by a Prison official after she recklessly drove and overtook the motorcade of the Comptroller General of Prisons, Dr. Peter Ezenwa Ekpendu at the exit gate of the National Assembly.