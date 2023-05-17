Delta Police Record Another Major Mile Stone, Nab Ten Suspected Kidnappers Terrorising Warri-Sapele Road

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Sequel to the series of reported cases of armed robbery/kidnapping along Sapele-Warri road and its environs, which have created fear among road users, the Delta State commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass on assumption of duty identified this ugly trend as a major security challenge in the state.

He then detailed an intelligence unit of the Command, the CP-Decoy squad to embark on a discreet and an intelligence led operation. The Commander Decoy squad, ASP Julius Robinson who led operatives of the squad relocated to Sapele on a covert operation while acting on credible intelligence gathered within Sapele and surrounding communities.

The CP strategy yield result as it led to the arrest of one Nyero Sunday of Okwitolo community alongside eight others all in Okpe LGA, Delta State. All the suspects who were arrested through technical intelligence led investigation have confessed to their involvements in numerous kidnapping/armed robbery operations. They equally admitted to terrorizing the Sapele-Warri road.

Further investigation according to Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe led to the arrest of one Umar Bello from Sokoto state but resides in Warri. He usually buys the stolen phones and other valuables robbed from their victims. A Toyota Corolla with Reg. No. WWR 353 LS, a locally made cut-to-size single barrel pistol, eleven rounds of live cartridges were recovered from the syndicate. Effort is on to arrest other fleeing suspects.