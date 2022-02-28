1 2 3 4 5
Published On: Mon, Feb 28th, 2022

Delta Police Declare War On Cultism, Arrest 13 Suspected Cultists In Foiled Initiation

LAGOS FEBRUARY 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Are Mohammed Ali has declared war against cultism in Delta State by putting  all measures in place with a view to bringing an end to menace  in the State.

While advising the youths to desist from all cult related activities hence  cultism is the bedrock of most prevalent crimes in the society today, the CP however warned  that   such vices will not be tolerated in Delta  state.

To achieve his objective, the CP  ordered all Area Commanders, DPOS, Tactical Commanders and the Command Anti-cult unit to identify cultists hideouts, carry out continuous raids, arrest and ensure that anyone found wanting should  be made to face the full wrath of the law.

It was in reaction to the CP’s order that  on 24/2/2022 at about 2100hrs the DPO Issele-Uku Division, acting on intelligence that Aiye confraternity will be holding their initiation ceremony at Ukwu Nzu forest,  detailed  a combined team of police and civilian anti cult to the venue of the initiation and successfully foiled the initiation process.

During the raid, thirteen suspected cultist were arrested, a locally made double barrel shot gun, twenty-five live cartridges, a Toyota Corolla with reg no. GRA 68 SG and a lexus 350 SUV with reg no BDG 689 GQ were recovered.

Muhammed Ali appreciated members of the public,  particularly Deltans for their immense contributions and support in the fight against crime and criminality in the State. He also urged them to be law abiding.

 

Subscribe to our newsletter for news update:

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Recent Posts

Konga Verified Blogger

Konga Verified Blogger

IN THE NEWS

Members of GOCOP

Close