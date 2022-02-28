Delta Police Declare War On Cultism, Arrest 13 Suspected Cultists In Foiled Initiation

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Are Mohammed Ali has declared war against cultism in Delta State by putting all measures in place with a view to bringing an end to menace in the State.

While advising the youths to desist from all cult related activities hence cultism is the bedrock of most prevalent crimes in the society today, the CP however warned that such vices will not be tolerated in Delta state.

To achieve his objective, the CP ordered all Area Commanders, DPOS, Tactical Commanders and the Command Anti-cult unit to identify cultists hideouts, carry out continuous raids, arrest and ensure that anyone found wanting should be made to face the full wrath of the law.

It was in reaction to the CP’s order that on 24/2/2022 at about 2100hrs the DPO Issele-Uku Division, acting on intelligence that Aiye confraternity will be holding their initiation ceremony at Ukwu Nzu forest, detailed a combined team of police and civilian anti cult to the venue of the initiation and successfully foiled the initiation process.

During the raid, thirteen suspected cultist were arrested, a locally made double barrel shot gun, twenty-five live cartridges, a Toyota Corolla with reg no. GRA 68 SG and a lexus 350 SUV with reg no BDG 689 GQ were recovered.

Muhammed Ali appreciated members of the public, particularly Deltans for their immense contributions and support in the fight against crime and criminality in the State. He also urged them to be law abiding.