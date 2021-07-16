Delta Police Boss Furious Over Cult Killings, Gives DPOs, Others Matching Order

Share This























LAGOS JULY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In order to curb the rising cases of cult clashes resulting in several killings, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ali Ari on Thursday summoned all Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Area Commanders as well as officers heading sensitive positions for an emergency meeting in Asaba, the state capital.

The Daily Times reports that the emergency meeting which lasted for two and half hours started at 10.05am.

It was learnt that the CP gave a matching order to the officers to go after cult members in their various jurisdictions and fish them out.

According to a reliable source at the meeting, “the CP ordered that he will not tolerate any loophole in any division or command where cultists clash spilling blood.

“He also threatened to deploy any officer in whose station witness cult clash without arresting the cultists.”

The CP who confirmed the story himself, added that, “l warned them (officers) that l don’t want to hear of kidnappings or cult clash. They must get them arrested and be dealt with accordingly.”

He disclosed that he “also ordered heads of intelligence units and tactical teams to fish out these criminal. I will make sure Delta State is too hot for them to operate,” he warned.

Also speaking with SaharaReporters, the state police boss, Ari Mohammed Ali, disclosed that in the next few days to come, there shall be “a harvest of cultists and criminals across the state.”

“As I speak with you now, there is a serious manhunt for cultists and criminals. Yes, there have been cases of cultism on the rise in recent weeks because intelligence revealed both Black Axe confraternity (Aiye) and Vikings (Buccaneers) are at loggerheads for reasons unknown.”

On the recent attacks on police stations in some parts of the state, Ali said, initially the command thought the attacks were carried out by members of the Indigenous People Of Biafra and the Eastern Security Network, but investigations however revealed that the attacks were carried out by cultists.

It would be recalled that a student of the Delta State University (DELSU) was recently murdered by suspected cultists.