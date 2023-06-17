Delta Deputy Gov, Stops At Accident Scene To Offer Assistance To Rescue Survivors

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Deputy Governor of Delta State, Sir Monday Onyeme on Saturday, stopped his convoy at an accident scene along Ogwashi-Uku/Kwale road, shortly before Isheagu junction to help rescue survivors.

Three dead bodies were seen at the scene of the accident at about 2.45 pm being evacuated by officials of Federal Road Safety Corp, FRSC which had 52011 written on their vehicle.

The survivors in the accident which involved a GLK SUV with plate number KUJ326CE, Abuja and a bus with the inscription, St. Philip’s Anglican Church, Asaba, were said to have been moved to the hospital for medical attention.

Sir Onyeme was on his way for an assignment at Kwale when he met the accident scene and despite the rain, he moved to the scene of the accident.

Seeing that officials of the FRSC had taken charge of the situation and no victim that required assistance, the Deputy Governor had to leave the scene.

Sun News Online