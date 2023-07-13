Delta CP Wale Abass Orders Investigation Into Allegation Of Man Stab By Policeman

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass has ordered an investigation into report making the rounds of a man allegedly stabbed by policeman.

Delta State police command in a statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday.com disclosed that the Command is aware of a report making rounds in some sections of the media on the issue adding that the Command wishes to state that it is not entirely true as it is being reported.

He explained that for avoidance of doubt and for the public to be well intimated on what truly transpired, the Command wishes to state as follows.

“On 8/7/2023, about 0115 hours, policemen attached to ‘A’ division Warri arrested and brought the said Mr. Diwenrenenagha to the police station after an altercation with a police officer who was at that time off duty. The suspect was arrested over an allege offence of assault occasioning harm where he allegedly used a yet to be identified object to stab the Policeman on his head at a hotel in the barracks opposite the Warri Area Command office at about 0030hours.

“However, the said Mr. Diwenrenenagha who was suspected to be drunk at the time fervently resisted being taken into custody for the allege offence where he fought with policemen at the Police station during which himself and two other policemen sustained injuries which includes bite from the complainant. The Police took him and the other injured police officer to the hospital.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Wale Abass psc, on receipt of the complaint from the said Mr. Diwenrenenagha that policemen stabbed him, immediately directed the DPO ‘A’ Division Warri to carry out a discreet investigation to ascertain what truly transpired and if indeed the police used any object on the complainant.

“The CP wishes to reiterate the It’s not in the character of the Command to trample on the rights of citizens. He assures members of the public that the officers concerned if found culpable will be decisively dealt with in accordance with the extant laws as stipulated in the Police act and regulations to serve as a deterrent to others,” the statement read.