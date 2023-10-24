Delta CP Orders Transfer  Of Case Of Alleged Defilement Against School Proprietor To SCID

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass directed that the case of alleged defilement and indecent assault instituted against the proprietor of Great Leaders International School, Innocent Ezeukwu be withdrawn from the court and immediately transferred to the State Criminal and Investigation Department (SCID) for further detailed investigation.

The directive of the Commissioner of Police may not be unconnected with the medical report of the victim and due process.

The Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Bright Edafe, who made the disclosure of the withdrawal of the case, in a statement on Friday, said the clarity of the matter became expedient for members of the public not to be misinformed.

According to the release, the CP assured members of the public and the victim’s family that justice will be served, just as he further appealed to the public for calm while the investigation is ongoing.

It reads, ” The Command is aware of a viral publication posted on various social media handles on the alleged defilement of a 4yr old child (Name withheld) by one Innocent Ezeukwu ‘m’ aged 46yrs the proprietor of the Great Leader International school where the child is schooling. For clarity and for members of the public not to be misinformed, the Command wishes to state as follows;

” On 5th October 2023 at about 1700hrs, one Mrs. Joy Chukwudi reported that while she was bathing her 4-year-old daughter, she discovered a blood stain in the private part of her daughter. Upon questioning, her daughter kept stating that “HER UNCLE USED SCHOOL SCISSORS TO CUT HER ON HER PRIVATE PART”. Upon receipt of this complaint, the Area commander Agbor detailed a team of investigators to proceed to the scene of the alleged crime.

” The suspect Innocent Ezeukwu who doubles as the owner of the school and also the only male teacher in the school was arrested and taken into custody. Preliminary investigation led to the issuance of a medical report, and the initiation of an identification parade exercise where the suspect, Innocent Ezeukwu when placed amongst random men, was identified by the victim as the person who allegedly defiled her. The medical report affirmed that there was “no hymen visualized” in the victim’s private part.

” Though the Area Command Agbor had concluded their investigation and charged the case to court, the Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Wale Abass directed the case be withdrawn from the court and immediately transferred to the State Criminal and Investigation Department (SCID) for further meticulously executed investigation.

” The CP assures members of the public and the victim’s family that justice will be served; he further appeals that the public remains calm while the investigation is ongoing”.

Punch

