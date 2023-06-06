Delta CP Apologises Over MOPOL Brutalisation Of Female NYSC Doctor, Declares Manhunt For Personnel

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Commissioner CP Wale Abass has apologized to the Chief Medical Director of Ogwashi-Uku General Hospital about an assault on a female NYSC medical doctor by a yet to be identified policeman while she was attending to patients at the hospital.

According to a press statement signed by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday.com, the Commissioner of Police on receipt of the disturbing report quickly put a call across to the chief medical director of the said hospital and expressed his heartfelt apology and assured him that the officer will be identified and brought to book.

“The CP then directed the DPO Ogwashi-Uku division to immediately investigate and ensure that the erring officer is identified and brought to book.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that on the said date, there was a burial ceremony in Ogwashi-Uku attended by some VIPs from different parts of the country, most of which came with their escort.

“ However, some policemen took an injured patient to the hospital for treatment, during which one recalcitrant officer allegedly assaulted the female medical doctor on duty. Though the identity of the VIP and that of the Policeman is not yet known, the CP has mandated the DPO to unravel the identity of the officer in the shortest possible time.

“The Command condemns the act in totality as no citizens of Nigeria or residents deserve to be treated in such a manner by the Police or anybody. The officer acted in a manner unbecoming of a police officer. His action is inexcusable and unpardonable, and as such, he will surely be identified and dealt with accordingly.

“The Commissioner of Police Delta state Command CP Wale Abass apologize to the victim, the management of the hospital, and assures them of justice,” the statement read.