Delta CP Advises Members Of The Public To Be Weary Of Okada Riders Conveying Over One Occupants

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Commissioner, CP Wale Abass has advised Delta residence to be weary of  motorcyclist popularly known as okada rider carry two or more  male  occupants.

Abass who gave the advise in a press statement released by the Command stated that some of them operate in the guise of being okada riders and rob innocent persons of their belongings.

He noted that they  could be dangerous,  stating however the command will do all it can to nip  their activities  in the bud before they could carry out their nefarious activities.

The CP gave the advise with respect  to what happened on  16/09/2022 at about 2215hrs, while men of Isselu-Uku Division patrol team were on routine stop and search duty along the boundary between Onicha-Ugbo and Idumuje-Ugboko where  they intercepted an unregistered Qlink motorcycle conveying two male passengers.

They were subjected to a search during which one {01} locally made pistol, two live cartridges, one {01} dagger, and some native charms were recovered from them. The two Suspects are presently under police  custody while  investigation is ongoing.

CULTITS

Arrested cultists

In further development and following a reported clash of two rival cult groups in Oghara community, Ethiope West LGA, where some persons were murdered, the Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Wale Abass deployed tactical teams to Oghara to complement the effort of the DPO to restore sanity in the area.

Consequently, on 15/09/2023, at about 1930 hours, Raider’s operatives in a combined effort with raiders volunteers raided a black spot in Oghara and arrested one Gideon Emu Oboni  ‘m’ aged 23 years of Oghara.

The suspect during interrogation  stated that he is a member of Black Axe Confraternity and he led the operatives to the premises  of other members of his gang where three suspects namely; Jerry Omonode ‘m’   aged 27yrs, Wisdom Simeon  ‘m’ aged 27yrs,  Patrick  Friday  ‘m’ age 22yrs,  Blessing Ovuakpoya ‘m’  aged 23yrs,  Emonena Vincent ‘m’ aged 24yrs,  Eseverere Nelson ‘m’ aged 28yrs  and Abel Onos  ‘m’  aged 24yrs  all of back of Ibori road Ogharafe were arrested, and the following items were recovered;  two ( 02 ) cut-to-size locally made guns, twelve live ( 12 ) cartridges, two (02 ) battle axes, (02) NBM berets,  two (02) calabash, Cult regalia.

 

