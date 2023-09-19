Delta CP Advises Members Of The Public To Be Weary Of Okada Riders Conveying Over One Occupants

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Commissioner, CP Wale Abass has advised Delta residence to be weary of motorcyclist popularly known as okada rider carry two or more male occupants.

Abass who gave the advise in a press statement released by the Command stated that some of them operate in the guise of being okada riders and rob innocent persons of their belongings.

He noted that they could be dangerous, stating however the command will do all it can to nip their activities in the bud before they could carry out their nefarious activities.

The CP gave the advise with respect to what happened on 16/09/2022 at about 2215hrs, while men of Isselu-Uku Division patrol team were on routine stop and search duty along the boundary between Onicha-Ugbo and Idumuje-Ugboko where they intercepted an unregistered Qlink motorcycle conveying two male passengers.

They were subjected to a search during which one {01} locally made pistol, two live cartridges, one {01} dagger, and some native charms were recovered from them. The two Suspects are presently under police custody while investigation is ongoing.

In further development and following a reported clash of two rival cult groups in Oghara community, Ethiope West LGA, where some persons were murdered, the Commissioner of Police Delta State CP Wale Abass deployed tactical teams to Oghara to complement the effort of the DPO to restore sanity in the area.

Consequently, on 15/09/2023, at about 1930 hours, Raider’s operatives in a combined effort with raiders volunteers raided a black spot in Oghara and arrested one Gideon Emu Oboni ‘m’ aged 23 years of Oghara.

The suspect during interrogation stated that he is a member of Black Axe Confraternity and he led the operatives to the premises of other members of his gang where three suspects namely; Jerry Omonode ‘m’ aged 27yrs, Wisdom Simeon ‘m’ aged 27yrs, Patrick Friday ‘m’ age 22yrs, Blessing Ovuakpoya ‘m’ aged 23yrs, Emonena Vincent ‘m’ aged 24yrs, Eseverere Nelson ‘m’ aged 28yrs and Abel Onos ‘m’ aged 24yrs all of back of Ibori road Ogharafe were arrested, and the following items were recovered; two ( 02 ) cut-to-size locally made guns, twelve live ( 12 ) cartridges, two (02 ) battle axes, (02) NBM berets, two (02) calabash, Cult regalia.