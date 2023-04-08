Chinese Investors Visit Delta Plans To Generate $24m From Cassava Production Annually

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Chinese business delegation from Chadoon Province, yesterday, arrived in Delta State with plans to invest in the agriculture sector and generate a projected sum of $24 million from cassava and rice production and processing.

The delegation’s visit, facilitated by the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) Governorship Candidate, Chief Immanuel Edijala, visited the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III and the Ovie of Idjere, Udurhe I.

At the palace of the Olu of Warri, members of the delegation made known their plans to acquire lands at Jakpa and Ugbodede communities in Warri North Local Government Area.

The leader of the delegation, Lui Singyongand beng Lin, who spoke through an interpreter, said that they would be focusing their attention on improving Nigeria domestic production of cassava and rice.

He said that they would also be involved in cassava chips production for export purposes

Lin added that the investment would not only provide employment opportunities but enhance the economic potential of the benefitting communities and the state and country at large.

The Olu of Warri, told the Chinese delegation that the communities were yearning for such investments to fast track their development.

The Ovie of Idjere, on his part, stated that adequate land would be provided to the delegation but noted the needs for development of the Ethiopia River for recreational activities.

Chief Immanuel Edijala, explained that the cassava processing project would go a long way in improving the gross domestic product (GDP) to Delta state and push the state to an enviable economic height.

