Aladja/Ogbeh-Ijoh Crisis: Delta CP Brokers Peace As Delta Govt Promises To Compensate Victims

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)- In order to find a lasting peaceful resolution to the frequent Aladja/Ogbeh-Ijoh crisis the Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Ari Muhammed Ali in conjunction with representatives of Delta State government on September 17th, 2022 have a conflict resolution meeting with the leaders of the warring communities.

The meeting was held at the Government house annex in Warri and was anchored by the Special Adviser to the Governor of Delta State on peace building and conflict resolution, Hon (Chief) Edwin C. O Uzor.

Also in attendance was local government chairman Warri South West LGA, Hon Taiye Duke Tuoyo and the vice Council Chairman UDU LGA Barr. Eloho Awinoron.

During the meeting, both communities expressed their displeasure over the ongoing land demarcation crisis that has led to the death of one Frank Amakiri aged 36yrs old and one other. Though none of the communities took responsibility for the incident, they both admitted that peace is critical for both communities to progress and they don’t want to leave the crisis for their children to inherit.

The special adviser to the Governor on peace building and conflict resolution noted that the State Government will compensate those who have lost some part of their properties as a result of the ongoing boundary demarcation before commencement of the next phase of the demarcation.

The Commissioner of Police warned that any further escalation of the crisis between both communities will not be treated with levity and whoever is found wanting will be duly prosecuted. The CP assured them that in the end of the ongoing investigation, those behind the incident will have their day in court. Both communities came to a truce and signed a peace Accord.