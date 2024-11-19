Young Man In Police Net For Allegedly Hacking His Mother To Death

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBE 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)- of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a young man, who allegedly hacked his mother to death in Eku, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state, suspected to be related to ritual killing.

Community sources told Vanguard that the young man who just returned from Ghana allegedly deceived his mother to escort him to a place within the community.

On their way back from where they went on foot, the boy allegedly stepped back a little from the mum, then used a sharp knife to stab her in the neck from behind.

“Those who heard when the mother screamed rushed to where they were, overpowered the boy and further demobilized one of his legs with the knife he used on the mother so he wouldn’t escape. He was handed over to the police,” a resident in the community, who identified himself as Ovo, said.

According to Ovo, the police later took the boy to the hospital for treatment after they had obtained his statement.

“They moved him to the hospital. This was after they had taken a confessional statement from him,” he said.

One of those who handed the boy over to the police said the boy alleged that he was told in Ghana to do what he did to the mother.

“He did not say much. He only said they instructed him in Ghana to do what he did to the mother,” the source who doesn’t want his name in print said.

“Thank God people heard when the mother screamed. Her corpse would have just been left by the side of the road there with nobody knowing how she was killed. Probably the boy too would have fled the town,” another resident, Kevwe observed.

Vanguard gathered that the remains of the mother had since been deposited at a morgue.

