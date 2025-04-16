Worsening Insecurity: Delta Online Publishers Urge Southern  Govs To Act With Urgency

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-With the worsening insecurity of kidnapping, killing, armed robbery, raping of mothers, daughters and terror being visited upon innocent citizens by criminal elements many of whom disguise themselves as herdsmen or hunters, the Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) has called on Southern governors to act with urgency.

The Group which said it is deeply concerned about the worsening security situation across Nigeria, particularly in the Southern region, lamented that the situation has reached a breaking point, stressing that the continued silence or passive responses from the state governors is no longer acceptable.

The Group in a statement signed by its Chairman Emmanuel Enebeli and Secretary-General Onitsha Shedrack made available to Urhobotoday strongly urged the governors of Southern Nigeria to take their constitutional responsibility as Chief Security Officers seriously and act with urgency to tackle this existential threat currently faced by the people in Southern Nigeria.

“The Land Use Act vests control of all lands in the hands of the governors, and they must not fold their hands while their people suffer untold hardship and terror on their ancestral lands. It is time for proactive leadership that prioritizes the safety of lives and property over “Political Interest.” “, the Group advised.

They equally appealed to the governors to take a cue from the bold and commendable stance of the Emir of Muri in Taraba State, His Royal Highness Abbas Njidda Tafida, who issued a 30-day ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen to vacate the region over repeated cases of kidnapping and killings allegedly perpetrated by some of them.

“In a viral video message, the Emir, visibly angry and frustrated, asked, “If people in the North can ask them to leave, why are Southerners treating them with leniency?” This is a question the Southern governors must reflect upon and act on decisively,” the statement read.

While supporting collaborative efforts with traditional rulers and community leaders, the Group cautioned that only those who have been security-vetted and found to be loyal to the peace and progress of their communities should be engaged, just as it revealed that intelligence reports have implicated some traditional rulers in the past for harbouring and shielding some criminal elements.

“We also draw attention to the recent incident in Uromi, Edo State, where 16 persons were tragically killed following rising tensions between residents and suspected criminal herders. Such avoidable bloodshed is often the result of citizens losing faith in government to protect them. Similar fear has gripped parts of Delta State, where many farmers have abandoned their farms out of fear of attacks, leading to food insecurity, and loss of livelihoods. These tragic events are calls to action, not just mere rhetoric.

“Finally, we remind the Southern governors that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a directive to the Governor of Plateau State, clearly charged state leaders to take ownership of the security situation in their domains and deploy all lawful means to restore peace.

“We reiterate for the purpose of driving the point home that Governors must take note that the primary purpose of government is not to compromise on the sacrosanct responsibility of protection of the life and property of the people and providing for their welfare.

“The President’s directive must therefore be followed and enforced in the South. The time for rhetoric is over; our people deserve peace, protection, and purposeful governance,” the statement added.

