Woman Dies In Suspicious Circumstances After Spending Night With TikTok Lover

LAGOS MAY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A young woman simply identified as Brenda has died under suspicious circumstances in Warri, Delta State, after spending a night with a man she met on social media platform, TikTok.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident, which has again sparked serious concerns about online dating, occurred over the weekend.

According to a source, Brenda connected with a TikTok user identified as Emmypounds.

After three days of chatting and building a virtual relationship, Brenda was invited to the man’s residence located along Jakpa Road in Warri. She accepted the invitation and spent the night at his home.

It was learnt that friends and family became worried when Brenda’s phone became unreachable for several days.

One of her close friends had access to her TikTok account on a secondary phone. Upon reviewing her messages, they discovered that she had gone to meet Emmypounds.

When contacted, Emmypounds claimed that Brenda had fallen ill and was taken to a hospital. Her family immediately traced her to the medical facility, only to find her in a critical condition.

Brenda reportedly had multiple bruises on her body and was wearing adult diapers due to involuntary defecation and urination.

She was unable to speak and eventually passed away without revealing what had happened.

Police authorities have since taken Emmypounds into custody for questioning.

He maintained his innocence, claiming that they both slept in the same room and that he woke up to find her in that condition.

The Delta Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, told SaharaReporters on Tuesday that the police did not have a murderer case, but suspected that the woman died from suspected generator fumes.

“It’s not a case of murder. They put on a generator in the house, and it was suspected that the fumes killed the lady while the boy escaped narrowly. It was after the boy recovered that he was taken into custody,” he stated.

SaharaReporters learnt that Brenda had been laid to rest, while police investigation continued on the matter.

