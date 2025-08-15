‘Why Tantita’s Pipeline Surveillance Contracts Should Be Expanded Across Niger Delta’

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A concerned citizen, Prezugha Ezon, has called on the Federal Government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to expand the pipeline surveillance contract of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited across the Niger Delta.

Ezon stated that the company’s operations had gone beyond oil theft prevention, contributing significantly to environmental protection, corporate social responsibility and community development in its areas of operation.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria and NNPCL should contract more pipeline surveillance security jobs to Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd because of their philanthropic, environmental, social and governance contributions,” Ezon remarked.

He explained that Tantita had integrated Environmental, Social and Governance standards into its decision-making, prioritising accountability and social impact alongside profit-making.

He added that the company’s work has reduced pollution, improved air and water quality, prevented soil degradation, stabilised vegetation and contributed to climate protection by curbing illegal bunkering activities.

Ezon said the firm had also delivered major community projects, including the construction, furnishing and commissioning of the ultra-modern Ugborikoko Divisional Police Headquarters, and provided operational vehicles to the Nigerian Police Force.

He explained: “Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd has a good relationship with stakeholders and communities where they operate. Just a few months ago, its Managing Director, Engr. Kestin Pondi, empowered 40 individuals across the country with N5m each to boost existing businesses or start new ones.”

Ezon noted that the company recently built and commissioned the Isoko Youth House (Fred Obe Secretariat) in Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State.

He stressed that the company had created over 8,000 jobs in the Niger Delta, drastically reducing kidnapping, sea piracy and other criminal activities in its operational areas. He also claimed that oil production within Tantita’s current scope had increased “geometrically”.

“If their operational areas are expanded across the whole Niger Delta, Nigeria will produce more than three million barrels per day,” Ezon noted.

He urged President Bola Tinubu and the NNPCL management to expand Tantita’s operations, saying such a move would boost national oil output and sustain peace in the oil-rich region.

