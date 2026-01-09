Why Senator Dafinone Is Easily Loved By All

Share This





















By Ogheneochuko Arodovwe_

LAGOS JANUARY 9TH (URHOBTODAY)-Senator Ede Dafinone is slowly but consistently proving to be the kind of senator the people of Delta Central have always desired. Unassuming, but highly effective; calm but very focused and strategic; of few words but very concise; and finally a listener and a visioner.

On 30th December, 2025, the Senator demonstrated all these traits in no small measure. It was a well attended ceremony of party faithful and loyalists across Delta Central Senatorial District in his country home in Sapele, Delta State. It was meant to thank his numerous followers and admirers of his unique brand of politics that emphasize humility, transparency and effective representation.

At the event, the Senator showed why he is easily loved by all. He appeared so much like every other person in the gathering – not loud, not imposing, not evasive. He was just a first among equals.

And when he spoke, his speech was not the usual high sounding, puffed up, and boastful echoes of the regular Nigerian politician. He told his audience that he would measure his success at the senate by the number of lives he is able to transform by the effect of his legislative productions and policies, and by the transformation he is able to make in the various communities in Delta Central.

The senator then encouraged the audience to call or text him at any time for whatever challenges they may have in which he is able to influence a solution. To register his seriousness, he slowly called out his phone number twice so that everyone could save it. He then pleaded with the audience for a second time to always call him to draw his attention to areas of need as it is his duty to meet them at the point of their various needs. This was an unprecedented gesture.

The Senator made another significant point. While he had worked in the opposition in Delta State in time past, and had won as senator under that circumstance, he was now in the mainstream with the Delta State Governor. This means the chance of an alignment with the centre which should bring more dividends to the constituents.

The testimonies that followed the Senator’s speech were numerous and outstanding. He had intervened to help secure a visa for a constituent after a simple phone call; he had provided rural women with quality seedlings that resulted in bountiful harvest and much profit; he had helped constituents secure federal appointments in ministries and parastatals, and so much more.

At the end of the meeting, one impression was obvious: Senator Ede Dafinone is doing a marvelous job as a senator. He is loved by his constituents and they feel happy and proud of him as their senator. The feeling is that they will be very willing to have him as their senator beyond 2027.

Emmanuel Ogheneochuko Arodovwe is a public affairs analyst and historian_

