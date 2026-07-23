Delta Governor Approves Financial Assistance for 533 Delta Law School Graduates

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LAGOS JULY 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has approved the disbursement of financial assistance to 533 indigenes of the state who successfully graduated from the Nigerian Law School in the 2025 session, as part of efforts to support human capital development and ease the financial burden on young professionals.

The approval was announced by the Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board in a public notice published in The Pointer newspaper on Thursday.

The Board said the beneficiaries, all of whom are of Delta State origin, would receive the financial assistance following the governor’s approval.

It directed the affected graduates to submit the required documents electronically within one week, from July 23 to July 29, 2026, to facilitate the processing and disbursement of the funds.

According to the notice, the documents to be submitted include an admission letter to the Nigerian Law School, Certificate of Call to the Bar, a valid means of identification, Local Government identification and bank account details.

The Board instructed beneficiaries to scan and forward the documents to its official email address, dsbb@deltastate.gov.ng, within the stipulated period.

The Executive Secretary of the Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board, Dr. Godfrey Enita, who signed the notice, urged all eligible graduates to comply with the submission requirements to avoid delays in the processing of their financial assistance.

The latest intervention underscores the Oborevwori administration’s commitment to investing in education and professional development under its MORE Agenda, which places a premium on human capital development and the empowerment of young Deltans.

It is also expected to provide financial relief to newly qualified legal practitioners as they begin their professional careers.

The Board advised beneficiaries seeking further clarification to contact its designated official, Otogie Godspower, through the telephone number 07037429816.

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