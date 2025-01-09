Why Omo-Agege Cannot Be Governor Of Delta State- APC Chieftain

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-APC chieftain and Former member of the Delta State House of Assembly for Udu Constituency, Hon Dr Liege Lord Keston Muhammed Al-Amin Okoro has declared that it is better not to have a governor in Delta State than to have the former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as Governor because of his unacceptable attitude to party leaders and supporters in the state beside having to respect and regards for humanity.

In a statement monitored in a video recording on his Facebook wall, Hon Keston Okoro who was member of the House of Assembly from 2011 to 2015, emphasized that any attempts by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to seek endorsement of party leaders ahead of the 2027 general election would be met with stiff resistance as he lacked the moral and attitudinal temperament to muster a synergy amongst party leaders to be able to build the party and mobilize all for a successful outing in the coming polls.

‘’The worst mistake APC can ever make ahead of the 2027 polls is for the party to endorse Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as gubernatorial flag-bearer. That would be a disaster and massive failure for the APC. That should never be contemplated at all. We have competent and informed leaders in the state who will never allow such a mistake to happen and of course we also have more credible, reliable, articulate, humble, acceptable and committed personalities that will be acceptable to Deltans in the 2027 gubernatorial election.

‘’We didn’t quite know the real Senator Ovie Omo-Agege before the 2023 general elections hence we fielded and supported him. Now we know better. We were ignorant of his true character and Ignorance can make one to patronize counterfeit products. We made mistakes supporting him and the all-knowing God stopped him by making him to lose the elections. If Omo-Agege had won, that would have been disastrous.

‘’Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is too selfish, self-centred, rude, stingy, arrogant and has no respect and regard for anybody. If he discovers something in you, he comes for you and once he gets what he wants, he discards you like a piece of trash. When he sees you to be too intelligent, he doesn’t want you to come close to him so you don’t identify his evil and demeaning character. How can such a person be governor of Delta state? God has saved us from this tyrant and we can’t make the mistake of fielding him again.

‘’It is laughable that he attended the reception for the daughter of Chief James Onanefe Ibori in Oghara. This is the daughter of a man he has no regard for. When Ibori returned from London, how many receptions did Omo-Agege organize for him as his boss and Godfather Has he ever recognized Ibori as his leader? During a ceremony in Abuja where Omo-Agege spoke about Delta politics, I expected him to acknowledge Chief James Ibori as his leader. But he never did. He kept saying in arrogance that he was self-made. How? A man living on his father’s glory is saying this? Who was he when he returned from America? He was nothing and Ibori picked him up and made him and established a solid foundation for him to excel in politics yet he has never recognised Ibori as his leader. How can this man pretend to have regard for his daughter? Is he trying to blackmail the father to the daughter and think the daughter can love him more than her father? What kind of politics is that?

‘’After messing up the chances of the party in 2023, he can’t be running around seeking for endorsement and lobbying all the APC Local government structures members to pass a vote of confidence on him to enable him to project himself to the federal and the general public that he has the structure and he is on the ground ahead of 2027. He wants to be chairman of the state APC Council of leaders. That too is a tall dream. When he was DSP, he insisted he was leader of the party in the state. Today, Chief Festus Keyamo is the Minister of Aviation, that is the highest political office in the state. So he is automatically the leader of the party in the state. Omo-Agege should learn to respect other leaders. He should be informed that all his evil plans to hijack the party congress the way he did in 2023 cannot work no matter where his confidence is coming from. He should also realize that he is no longer deputy senate president hence he should learn to humble himself and stop living in his past glory. He must change otherwise, he can never be governor of Delta State through his arrogant posture’’, Keston Okoro declared.

