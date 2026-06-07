REJOINDER: Emerhor Did Not Build  APC Delta, History Will Not Be Rewritten

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LAGOS JUNE 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Olorogun O’tega Emerhor’s continuing claim to be APC Delta’s “founding leader and central pillar” is false, revisionist, and disrespectful to the memory of late Senator S. O. Okpozo and the early pioneers who laid the party’s ideological and organisational foundation.

Emerhor did not build APC Delta.

The title he now brandishes was thrust on him as political appeasement to placate his inflated ego and mask his desperation for relevance. He did not earn it through sacrifice, vision, or results. He was handed it. APC in Delta was built by many leaders and thousands of foot soldiers across Delta Central, Delta North, and Delta South. No single individual owns that sacrifice.

His leadership is remembered for alienation, not unity. Under him, party congresses stopped being party affairs. They became private events coordinated by staff of his company while real party leaders were locked out of rooms where officials were selected. Respected figures with superior gubernatorial ambition like Mr. Fidelis Tilije and Dr. Otive Igbuzor were pushed out. Tilije left the party. Others were frustrated out. That strategy stalled APC growth for years. You cannot be architect of a house you helped burn.

The electoral record is damning.

Emerhor was APC’s first candidate ever in any election when, in 2013, he contested the by-election for the Delta Central Senatorial seat left vacant by the death of Senator Pius Ewerido. He was crushed by Senator Agwariavwodo — 263,024 votes to Emerhor’s paltry 29,075.

In 2015, he ran for Governor and was humiliated again. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa swept the poll with 724,680 votes. Chief Great Ogboru of the Labour Party took second with 130,028 votes. Emerhor staggered in third with just 67,825 votes.

In 2023 he lost his polling unit and ward in every election, including presidential. He could not deliver his own street.

Emerhor has never won an election in his life, and he never will. Under his so-called leadership, APC Delta did not win a single seat. Zero wins. Zero relevance. Zero legacy.

It is pitiful how quickly desperation strips dignity. The same man who postured as Delta’s saviour now reduces himself to barking on command for Governor Sheriff Oborevwori — the same man who did not deem him fit for the 2027 Delta Central senate ticket. From seeking relevance in APC to auditioning as attack dog for those who rejected him. When a leader’s only currency is outburst, his time has expired.

The facts are stubborn:

Only after Senator Ovie Omo-Agege joined APC did the party begin to win elections in Delta. That is the difference between claiming leadership and proving it with results.

Omo-Agege has since left their sinking boat stronger and wiser. He cares nothing for the happenings in APC Delta. Let those who stayed behind deal with the wreckage they created.

APC Delta belongs to those who build, not those who brag. Emerhor’s fiction ends here.

Signed:

Bldr. Larence Emoefe for Ovie Omo-Agege Media Team

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